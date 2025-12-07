Air passenger traffic reach 230 million in 11 months

ANKARA
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that airports across Türkiye handled a total of 229.7 million passengers, including direct transit travelers, between January and November.

Uraloğlu said domestic traffic reached 93.8 million, while international traffic stood at 135.7 million during the period. With direct transit passengers included, overall traffic rose 6.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Aircraft movements also saw a notable increase. Between January and November, domestic flights accounted for 916,027 takeoffs and landings, while international flights totaled 869,620. Including overflights, overall traffic reached 2.32 million, up 9.1 percent year-on-year.

Istanbul Airport alone served 7 million passengers in November, with 1.4 million on domestic routes and 5.6 million on international flights. Over the first eleven months, the airport handled 77.5 million passengers, comprising 16.4 million domestic and 61.1 million international travelers.

At Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, November traffic reached 4.1 million passengers, with 1.8 million on domestic flights and 2.4 million on international routes. From January to November, the airport served 44.2 million passengers in total, including 19.4 million domestic and 24.8 million international.

Airports serving the country’s major holiday resort towns also recorded strong figures, serving 60.6 million passengers over the 11-month period. Of this total, 18.2 million were domestic and 42.4 million international travellers, underscoring the sector’s continued growth.

 

