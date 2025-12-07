Structural transformation key to sustaining gains: Şimşek

Structural transformation key to sustaining gains: Şimşek

DOHA
Structural transformation key to sustaining gains: Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said Türkiye’s recent economic achievements must now be cemented through structural transformation, expressing optimism that reforms will make these gains permanent.

Speaking at a panel during the Doha Forum 2025, Şimşek highlighted the resilience of Türkiye’s $1.6 trillion economy, noting that over the past two and a half years, the budget deficit has narrowed to 3 percent of GDP and public debt has fallen to 24 percent of GDP.

“The current account deficit has largely disappeared. In the same period, our gross reserves increased by $120 billion, while foreign-exchange-protected deposits declined by $140 billion,” he said.

Şimşek acknowledged that growth has slowed compared to Türkiye’s long-term average of 5.5 percent, currently standing at 3–4 percent, but described it as “modest yet manageable.”

He added that unemployment remains in single digits, while inflation has dropped from the mid-70s to 31 percent and is expected to fall into single digits.

“We have addressed many concerns. The real challenge now is to make these gains permanent through structural transformation. Our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] has declared 2026 the year of structural reforms, and I am very optimistic [about it],” he said.

Turning to global trade dynamics, Şimşek emphasized that 80–85 percent of Türkiye’s trade operates within a rules-based framework, with 62 percent of exports directed to countries with free trade agreements.

He underlined Türkiye’s position among the world’s top 20 service exporters and its ambition to become a regional hub for digital services.

“We prefer rules-based trade, which is why we aim to conclude a free trade agreement with Gulf Cooperation Council countries. If global trade is fragmenting, our antidote is regional integration. We are working to persuade our partners to invest in a new development corridor linking the Gulf to high-speed rail and highways, connecting the region to Beijing and London. Connectivity, regional integration, industrial policy and service exports will advance together,” Şimşek said.

On U.S. tariffs and trade tensions, particularly between Washington and Beijing, Şimşek warned of indirect risks.

“We are more concerned about the indirect effects of tariffs and non-tariff barriers. No country is fully immune. For economies like Türkiye, the indirect impacts are more pronounced, as we are the world’s 14th largest manufacturing base,” he said.

Labor-intensive industries are shifting geographically, and we are focused on supporting those affected by this transformation. That is why logistics investments, smart fiscal policies and rapid responses to disruptions are critical,” he concluded.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

    Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

  2. Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

    Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

  3. Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

    Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

  4. Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

    Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

  5. Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget

    Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget
Recommended
Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle
Ports set new record in November cargo handling

Ports set new record in November cargo handling
Turkic Investment Fund launches its operational phase

Turkic Investment Fund launches its operational phase
Air passenger traffic reach 230 million in 11 months

Air passenger traffic reach 230 million in 11 months
Libya to announce first oil concessions in nearly two decades

Libya to announce first oil concessions in nearly two decades
After fine against X, Musk says EU should be abolished

After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'
WORLD Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Dec. 7 he expected the second phase of the U.S.-sponsored ceasefire plan for Gaza to begin soon, and said he would meet President Donald Trump this month.
ECONOMY Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Aqrab and Hamza-1, unmanned platforms developed by Turkish defense giant Havelsan through a local collaboration in Egypt, were unveiled for the first time at the EDEX 2025 Egypt Defense Fair in Cairo.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿