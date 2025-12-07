Ports set new record in November cargo handling

Ports set new record in November cargo handling

ANKARA
Ports set new record in November cargo handling

Turkish ports achieved a milestone in November, handling 46.86 million tons of cargo, the data released by the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs has revealed.

This represents a 7.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, marking an all-time record for November cargo operations.

From January to November, the total cargo handled at Turkish ports reached 503.4 million tons, underscoring the sector’s robust performance throughout the year. Container traffic also showed growth, with 1.14 million TEUs processed in November, a 1.5 percent rise from the previous year. Over the first 11 months of 2025, container handling climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year to 12.82 million TEUs.

Outbound cargo from Turkish ports to international destinations amounted to 11.27 million tons in November, while inbound shipments from overseas ports totaled 23 million tons.

Among cargo types, liquefied natural gas (LNG) recorded the sharpest increase, rising by 892,627 tons compared to October, with a total of 1.36 million tons handled. Portland cement emerged as the most exported commodity, with 972,366 tons shipped abroad.

Italy was the leading destination for Turkish maritime exports in November, followed by the U.S. and Egypt.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

    Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

  2. Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

    Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

  3. Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

    Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

  4. Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

    Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

  5. Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget

    Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget
Recommended
Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle
Turkic Investment Fund launches its operational phase

Turkic Investment Fund launches its operational phase
Structural transformation key to sustaining gains: Şimşek

Structural transformation key to sustaining gains: Şimşek
Air passenger traffic reach 230 million in 11 months

Air passenger traffic reach 230 million in 11 months
Libya to announce first oil concessions in nearly two decades

Libya to announce first oil concessions in nearly two decades
After fine against X, Musk says EU should be abolished

After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'
WORLD Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Dec. 7 he expected the second phase of the U.S.-sponsored ceasefire plan for Gaza to begin soon, and said he would meet President Donald Trump this month.
ECONOMY Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Aqrab and Hamza-1, unmanned platforms developed by Turkish defense giant Havelsan through a local collaboration in Egypt, were unveiled for the first time at the EDEX 2025 Egypt Defense Fair in Cairo.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿