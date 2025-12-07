Ports set new record in November cargo handling

ANKARA

Turkish ports achieved a milestone in November, handling 46.86 million tons of cargo, the data released by the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs has revealed.

This represents a 7.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, marking an all-time record for November cargo operations.

From January to November, the total cargo handled at Turkish ports reached 503.4 million tons, underscoring the sector’s robust performance throughout the year. Container traffic also showed growth, with 1.14 million TEUs processed in November, a 1.5 percent rise from the previous year. Over the first 11 months of 2025, container handling climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year to 12.82 million TEUs.

Outbound cargo from Turkish ports to international destinations amounted to 11.27 million tons in November, while inbound shipments from overseas ports totaled 23 million tons.

Among cargo types, liquefied natural gas (LNG) recorded the sharpest increase, rising by 892,627 tons compared to October, with a total of 1.36 million tons handled. Portland cement emerged as the most exported commodity, with 972,366 tons shipped abroad.

Italy was the leading destination for Turkish maritime exports in November, followed by the U.S. and Egypt.