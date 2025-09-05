Türkiye warns SDF to disarm and integrate into Syrian army

ANKARA

Türkiye's Defense Ministry has warned the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that failure to disarm and integrate into the Syrian army poses a threat to Syria's unity and Türkiye's national security.

Ministry sources emphasized that the SDF must comply with the integration process and abandon any actions or statements harming Syria's political unity and territorial integrity.

"The SDF terrorist organization's failure to fulfill its disarmament and integration commitments into the Syrian state threatens Syria's unity and integrity, as well as our national security," the sources stated.

"As Türkiye, our sensitivities on this issue are clear."

They added that Türkiye will not tolerate attempts to sabotage the process and will continue cooperating with Syria's new administration to combat terrorism decisively.

"Türkiye will remain vigilant in this process and, if necessary, provide all kinds of support to Syria for both our own security and Syria's stability," the sources said.

Addressing Greek media reports claiming two Turkish F-16 jets violated the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) between Rhodes and Meis without a flight plan, the sources clarified the incident involved a routine maritime patrol.

"For years, naval patrol flights have been conducted in the international airspace of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean to combat irregular migration and maintain maritime situational awareness," they explained.

"These flights are national as well as NATO missions."

On the day in question, a Turkish P-72 maritime patrol aircraft was operating under NATO associated support, with both NATO and Greek authorities informed.

Despite this, Greece scrambled two armed F-16s from Crete's Kastellorizo base to intercept the unarmed plane, endangering its flight safety and harassing it.In response, Turkish Air Force quick-reaction jets ensured separation between the aircraft while maintaining restraint to avoid escalation.