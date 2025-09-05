Türkiye warns SDF to disarm and integrate into Syrian army

Türkiye warns SDF to disarm and integrate into Syrian army

ANKARA
Türkiye warns SDF to disarm and integrate into Syrian army

Türkiye's Defense Ministry has warned the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that failure to disarm and integrate into the Syrian army poses a threat to Syria's unity and Türkiye's national security.

Ministry sources emphasized that the SDF must comply with the integration process and abandon any actions or statements harming Syria's political unity and territorial integrity.

"The SDF terrorist organization's failure to fulfill its disarmament and integration commitments into the Syrian state threatens Syria's unity and integrity, as well as our national security," the sources stated.

"As Türkiye, our sensitivities on this issue are clear."

They added that Türkiye will not tolerate attempts to sabotage the process and will continue cooperating with Syria's new administration to combat terrorism decisively.

"Türkiye will remain vigilant in this process and, if necessary, provide all kinds of support to Syria for both our own security and Syria's stability," the sources said.

Addressing Greek media reports claiming two Turkish F-16 jets violated the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) between Rhodes and Meis without a flight plan, the sources clarified the incident involved a routine maritime patrol.

"For years, naval patrol flights have been conducted in the international airspace of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean to combat irregular migration and maintain maritime situational awareness," they explained.

"These flights are national as well as NATO missions."

On the day in question, a Turkish P-72 maritime patrol aircraft was operating under NATO associated support, with both NATO and Greek authorities informed.

Despite this, Greece scrambled two armed F-16s from Crete's Kastellorizo base to intercept the unarmed plane, endangering its flight safety and harassing it.In response, Turkish Air Force quick-reaction jets ensured separation between the aircraft while maintaining restraint to avoid escalation.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
Türkiye reiterates readiness to lead Ukraine peace efforts

Türkiye reiterates readiness to lead Ukraine peace efforts
Erdoğan vows not to stay silent on Netanyahus massacre

Erdoğan vows not to stay silent on 'Netanyahu's massacre'
Erdoğan warns against attempts to derail Syria’s unity

Erdoğan warns against attempts to derail Syria’s unity
Erdoğan engages world leaders at SCO Summit in China

Erdoğan engages world leaders at SCO Summit in China
Erdoğan holds key meetings in China, invites Putin to Türkiye

Erdoğan holds key meetings in China, invites Putin to Türkiye
Netanyahu trying to cover up genocide in Gaza: FM Fidan

Netanyahu trying to cover up genocide in Gaza: FM Fidan
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿