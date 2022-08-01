Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

  • August 01 2022 12:34:00

Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

ANKARA
Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

Türkiye and the United States will hold fresh talks about the purchase of the F-16 warplanes, the Turkish defense minister has said on the development following the U.S. Congress adopted a bill to make the sale much more difficult.

“A technical meeting will take place on Aug. 15,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in televised remarks on Aug. 1, referring to ongoing talks between the two allies over the sale of the F-16s.

Ankara and Washington had three meetings on the F-16s since the beginning of 2022, Akar recalled, explaining that Türkiye is seeking to upgrade its air fleet in accordance with its security needs as well as its responsibilities at NATO.

Türkiye requested to buy 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits for its existing fleet after its participation in the F-35 project was ended due to Türkiye’s deployment of the S-400 air defense system from Russia.

Washington has expressed its positive stance towards the sale, Akar said, citing his talks with his counterpart, Lloyd Austin, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s latest meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in late June in Madrid.

Although Washington seems positive, the U.S. Congress recently adopted a bill obliging the White House to prove that the procurement will be in the U.S. interest and these warplanes won’t be used to violate Greek airspace.

Akar recalled that Türkiye had deployed a delegation composed of lawmakers who visited Washington and held talks with the members of the U.S. Congress and other officials, saying, “They have returned with very good sentiments. We will continue to be in talks with our counterparts.”

He stressed that the U.S Congress’ move has to be voted at the Senate and then has to be approved by Biden, noting, “We are continuing our talks to this end.” The meeting in the U.S. on Aug. 15 will focus on the technical aspects of the sale, he added.

“We wish that the process will come out to be good. If not, there are an increasing number of options. Many solutions can be produced accordingly,” he stated.

Akar also slammed the Central Command of the U.S. Army (CENTCOM) for using a message of condolences for the YPG terrorists neutralized by the Turkish army in the past weeks. “[It’s] an eclipse of reason, no explanation! Our American allies will regret it when they remember what they did in the future,” he said.

TURKEY, US, F16, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Anti-terror police units interrogate ‘cemevi attacker’

Anti-terror police units interrogate ‘cemevi attacker’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government to announce major public housing project

    Government to announce major public housing project

  2. Nearly 90 pct of couples ‘to make wedding ceremonies’

    Nearly 90 pct of couples ‘to make wedding ceremonies’

  3. Turkish Cargo ranked 4th among global airfreight companies

    Turkish Cargo ranked 4th among global airfreight companies

  4. US lottery player wins jackpot topping $1.3 billion

    US lottery player wins jackpot topping $1.3 billion

  5. China’s factory activity weakens on soft demand

    China’s factory activity weakens on soft demand
Recommended
First shipment of Ukrainian grain has left port of Odessa: Türkiye

First shipment of Ukrainian grain has left port of Odessa: Türkiye
Germany must be impartial in disputes with Greece: FM

Germany must be impartial in disputes with Greece: FM
Germany must be impartial in disputes with Greece: Türkiye

Germany must be impartial in disputes with Greece: Türkiye

Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution

Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution
Türkiye indispensable partner, says German top diplomat

Türkiye indispensable partner, says German top diplomat
Time to focus on ceasefire in Ukraine now: Turkish FM

Time to focus on ceasefire in Ukraine now: Turkish FM
WORLD Slow start expected as New Zealand fully reopens borders

Slow start expected as New Zealand fully reopens borders

New Zealand’s borders fully reopened on Aug. 1, but the return of international visitors and students is only expected to start with a trickle following the lifting of Covid-based travel restrictions.
ECONOMY Government to announce major public housing project

Government to announce major public housing project

The government is preparing to announce a major project to help low-income groups buy a house amid rising prices in the property market.

SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.