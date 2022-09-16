Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting

ANKARA

Türkiye and the United States held a third meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism Dialogue on Sept. 15 in Washington chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, while U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland also participated in the dialogue.

“Building on their steadfast partnership and previous discussions under the framework of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism, the two reaffirmed their strong cooperation as partners and NATO Allies and engaged in substantive dialogue on strategic global and regional issues and areas of bilateral cooperation,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

They reviewed the extensive, security, economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties that underpin the bilateral relationship between Türkiye and the United States, said the statement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and stability and to further deepen and strengthen the enduring Türkiye-U.S. defense partnership, said the ministry.

They welcomed the recent growth in their bilateral trade relations and reconfirmed their mutual determination to advance their economic cooperation in every possible field, Ankara said, noting that Türkiye and the United States stand together in support of global public health as well as food and energy security. The delegations also reaffirmed their mutual efforts to work to promote energy supply, access, efficiency and independence.

Both sides discussed political developments in the region and consulted on the importance of strengthening Transatlantic relations and underscored the need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said the statement.

The delegations reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and discussed ways to further NATO coordination. The U.S. welcomed Türkiye’s efforts to broker the Istanbul Black Sea grain deal for safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural goods in the Black Sea, the ministry said, adding that the two delegations explored possible avenues of cooperation in various parts of the world, including the Middle East and Africa, and underlined the importance of promoting peace in the South Caucasus.

Both sides welcomed continued robust, candid exchanges on these and other issues and agreed to continue the exchange of senior-level visits in the future, said the statement.

“Türkiye and the United States look forward to reviewing progress and exploring new areas of cooperation during the next round of the dialogue,” it added.