Türkiye urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one

ANKARA

Iranian women walk past an anti-US billboard installed on a building at the Enqelab Square in Tehran on Jan. 26, 2026. (AFP)

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on the United States and Iran to resolve their disputes "one by one" instead of through a sweeping deal, saying Tehran was ready for talks on its nuclear program.

“My advice always to the American friends, close the files one by one with Iran. Start with nuclear, close it, then the others,” Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera, segments of which aired Jan. 28.

His comments came as Iranian officials reached out to the wider Middle East over the threat of a possible U.S. military strike on the country, a month since the start of protests in Iran that soon spread nationwide and sparked a bloody crackdown.

“If you put them as a package, all of them, it will be very difficult for our Iranian friends to digest and to really process it and to go through this,” Fidan said. “It sometimes might seem humiliating for them. It will be very difficult to explain to not only themselves, but with the leadership.”

He said Iran could occupy a “perfect place” in the region’s political order but stressed the need for confidence-building with neighboring states.

“They need to create trust in the region,” Fidan said of Iranian leaders. “They need to have attention to how they are perceived by the regional countries, because they are not going anywhere; we are not going anywhere.”

Fidan also called for regional cooperation as Washington bolsters its military presence in the Middle East amid rising tensions with Tehran.

“It’s wrong to start the war again,” he said.

The United States has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the Gulf as President Donald Trump continues to threaten renewed attacks on Iran following last June’s 12-day conflict. Iranian officials have warned they would launch a “comprehensive and regret-inducing response” if attacked again.

Earlier this month, Trump addressed Iranian anti-government protesters, saying “help is on the way” and urging them to seize state institutions.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Fidan said diplomacy remains possible.

“Iran is ready to negotiate a nuclear file again,” he said.

After Israel began the conflict by bombing Iran in June, the United States struck three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities. Trump has repeatedly claimed the strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran, however, has maintained its right to uranium enrichment, while the location of its highly enriched uranium stockpile remains unknown. U.S. officials have also demanded that Iran curb its missile program and halt support for allied non-state actors in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported yesterday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he has not been in contact with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days and has not requested negotiations. Araghchi said intermediaries were “holding consultations” and in touch with Tehran.

“Our stance is clear, negotiations don't go along with threats and talks can only take place when there are no longer menaces and excessive demands,” Araghchi said.