Türkiye urges UN action over Israel’s Gaza City ground offensive

ANKARA
Türkiye’s presidential communications director on Tuesday called for urgent international action, especially by the U.N., after Israel’s launch of a new phase of its military offensive on Gaza City.

On Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Burhanettin Duran said the military offensive marks a new “bloody phase” of Israel’s crime of genocide, adding that the assault violates international law and is making the humanitarian crisis even worse.

“There are no excuses left for the international community,” Duran said. “It is an obligation for all responsible mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council, to immediately take action, secure a ceasefire, and ensure that Israel is held accountable before international law for its crimes.”

He said that Türkiye would never view Israel’s oppression as legitimate or accept its normalization, and would support all initiatives aimed at ensuring accountability.

“The sanctity and spirituality of Jerusalem cannot be overshadowed by occupation policies,” Duran said, adding that Türkiye will continue to back the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel has opened a new phase of its Gaza City offensive through a gradual ground push, an Israeli military official told Anadolu, as nearly a million Palestinians remain trapped in the city.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the army late Monday launched “the next stage” of Operation Gideon Chariots 2, aimed at deepening maneuvers inside the city after weeks of air and artillery strikes.

 

