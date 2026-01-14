Davos braces for Trump's 'America First' onslaught

Davos braces for Trump's 'America First' onslaught

PARIS
Davos braces for Trumps America First onslaught

(FILES) A sniper police officer uses his googles as he stands on the top of the Congress hotel during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos on Jan. 24, 2025.

All eyes will be on Donald Trump next week as politicians and business leaders head to the World Economic Forum, wondering how to square the mercurial U.S. leader with the Davos creed of open markets and multilateralism.

After a year of roiling the liberal international order since his return to office, Trump will descend on the Swiss ski resort for an address on Jan. 21, at a meeting whose theme is "A Spirit of Dialogue."

"We're pleased to welcome back President Trump," Borge Brende, the forum's chief executive, told an online press conference ahead of the Davos summit, six years after Trump's previous in-person appearance during his first term.

He will bring along the largest U.S. delegation ever, Brende added, setting the stage for private meetings on geopolitical flashpoints from Ukraine and Venezuela to Gaza, Greenland and Iran.

Trump told an event in Detroit, Michigan on Jan. 13 that he plans next week to "provide much more detail about our housing policies so that every American who wants to own a home will be able to afford one."

His message to American voters, delivered before business and political elites, comes with U.S. households feeling the squeeze from high costs of living as November's midterm elections approach.

Brende noted that "the interest is to come together at the beginning of the year to try to connect the dots, decipher, and also see areas where we can collaborate."

But with a protectionist tariff blitz and marked disdain for traditional U.S. allies defining Trump's second term, the chances of forging common strategies for the world's biggest challenges appear slim.

Brende acknowledged that "our annual meeting is taking place against the most complex geopolitical backdrop since 1945."

Economist Karen Harris at consulting firm Bain & Co. said "2025 will ultimately be seen as the year in which neoliberal globalisation ended and... the post-globalisation era began."

It's a shift in which "the U.S. prioritises national security, its own security, and uses the economy as a tool to achieve some of those goals", she said, adding that this is a "very Chinese view of the economy as well."

China is sending Vice Premier He Lifeng to Davos, while EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will also attend.

Six of the Group of Seven leaders will also make appearances, only Japan will be absent.

Trump is bringing at least five key deputies including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Brende said, alongside Steve Witkoff, his special envoy for the Middle East and Ukraine.

Addressing Davos by video last year, days after his second inauguration, Trump warned nations to shift manufacturing to the U.S. or face punishing tariffs, a direct repudiation of decades of ever-opening trade.

In his latest upending of the global order in place since World War II, Trump this month pulled the United States out of 66 international organisations including around half linked to the United Nations.

This rejection of cooperative partnerships "is precisely a broad rejection of multilateral institutions," said Philippe Dauba-Pantanacce, head of geopolitical analysis at the British bank Standard Chartered.

As a result, even if global trade manages to adapt to Trump's tariff frictions, "we may end up with a world that continues its globalisation, maybe with some adaptation and changes but... increasingly without the U.S.," Dauba-Pantanacce added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

    Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

  2. Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

    Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

  3. Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

    Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

  4. Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

    Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

  5. US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

    US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Recommended
Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments
Türkiye tops Europe in mobile usage with 494 minutes per month

Türkiye tops Europe in mobile usage with 494 minutes per month
Passenger car exports drive record for automotive industry

Passenger car exports drive record for automotive industry
US allows Nvidia to send advanced AI chips to China with restrictions

US allows Nvidia to send advanced AI chips to China with restrictions
Türkiye attracts $12.4 bln FDI in first 11 months of 2025

Türkiye attracts $12.4 bln FDI in first 11 months of 2025
Boeing reclaims top spot in annual orders over Airbus

Boeing reclaims top spot in annual orders over Airbus
Argentina sees lowest year-end inflation since 2017

Argentina sees lowest year-end inflation since 2017
WORLD Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

ECONOMY Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Media and advertising investments in Türkiye surged to 213 billion Turkish Liras ($4.94 billion) in 2024, yet nearly three-quarters of this spending flowed abroad.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿