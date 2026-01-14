Doctors reject Elon Musk’s claims robots will replace surgeons

ISTANBUL

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reignited global debate over the future of medicine after claiming that humanoid robots could soon outperform the world’s best surgeons, urging young people not to pursue medical school — but doctors do not agree.

Speaking on a podcast, Musk argued that Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot, expected to enter the market this year, would, within three to five years, carry out surgeries better than top human specialists.

Becoming a good doctor takes too long, and medical knowledge changes constantly, Musk said, suggesting that tech-focused careers would be a more rational choice for the next generation.

The remarks quickly went viral, drawing both praise and sharp criticism. While experts acknowledge that robotics and artificial intelligence are already transforming healthcare, particularly as assistive tools in diagnostics and minimally invasive surgery, they overwhelmingly reject Musk’s short-term predictions as unrealistic and potentially misleading.

Doctor Deniz Demiryürek emphasized that AI systems are limited by the data they are trained on and lack the experiential judgment essential in surgery. “Surgical processes are full of surprises. Even if you load every known scenario into a machine, it will struggle with decision-making when unexpected combinations arise,” he said.

Similar concerns were voiced by Doctor Ali Yılmaz, who said that machines cannot independently manage complications.

Others raised ethical and legal questions, including who would bear responsibility for errors made by autonomous machines and how informed consent would be obtained from the patient.

Some specialists see long-term potential but caution against exaggerated timelines.

Doctor Mehmet Ali Gülpınar warned that Musk’s call to abandon medical education reflects a troubling concentration-of-power mindset rather than clinical reality.

Perhaps the bluntest assessment came from general surgery specialist Doctor Erkal Ziylan, who suggested that such visions belong to a far more distant future. “Maybe in 30 or 40 years, robots can play a much deeper role in surgery,” he said, adding pointedly: “Frankly, Elon Musk will probably not live to see those days.”

Across the medical field, the consensus is clear. Artificial intelligence will continue to reshape health care, but as an assistant, not a replacement, for human doctors.

Rather than abandoning medicine, experts argue, future physicians must learn to master these technologies, ensuring that innovation enhances, rather than undermines, patient care.