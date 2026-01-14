Doctors reject Elon Musk’s claims robots will replace surgeons

Doctors reject Elon Musk’s claims robots will replace surgeons

ISTANBUL
Doctors reject Elon Musk’s claims robots will replace surgeons

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reignited global debate over the future of medicine after claiming that humanoid robots could soon outperform the world’s best surgeons, urging young people not to pursue medical school — but doctors do not agree.

Speaking on a podcast, Musk argued that Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot, expected to enter the market this year, would, within three to five years, carry out surgeries better than top human specialists.

Becoming a good doctor takes too long, and medical knowledge changes constantly, Musk said, suggesting that tech-focused careers would be a more rational choice for the next generation.

The remarks quickly went viral, drawing both praise and sharp criticism. While experts acknowledge that robotics and artificial intelligence are already transforming healthcare, particularly as assistive tools in diagnostics and minimally invasive surgery, they overwhelmingly reject Musk’s short-term predictions as unrealistic and potentially misleading.

Doctor Deniz Demiryürek emphasized that AI systems are limited by the data they are trained on and lack the experiential judgment essential in surgery. “Surgical processes are full of surprises. Even if you load every known scenario into a machine, it will struggle with decision-making when unexpected combinations arise,” he said.

Similar concerns were voiced by Doctor Ali Yılmaz, who said that machines cannot independently manage complications.

Others raised ethical and legal questions, including who would bear responsibility for errors made by autonomous machines and how informed consent would be obtained from the patient.

Some specialists see long-term potential but caution against exaggerated timelines.

Doctor Mehmet Ali Gülpınar warned that Musk’s call to abandon medical education reflects a troubling concentration-of-power mindset rather than clinical reality.

Perhaps the bluntest assessment came from general surgery specialist Doctor Erkal Ziylan, who suggested that such visions belong to a far more distant future. “Maybe in 30 or 40 years, robots can play a much deeper role in surgery,” he said, adding pointedly: “Frankly, Elon Musk will probably not live to see those days.”

Across the medical field, the consensus is clear. Artificial intelligence will continue to reshape health care, but as an assistant, not a replacement, for human doctors.

Rather than abandoning medicine, experts argue, future physicians must learn to master these technologies, ensuring that innovation enhances, rather than undermines, patient care.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

    Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

  2. Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

    Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

  3. Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

    Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

  4. Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

    Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

  5. US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

    US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Recommended
Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end
Four pillars defined in anti-terror commissions final report

Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report
16 arrested in cybercrime raids targeting fraud, abuse

16 arrested in cybercrime raids targeting fraud, abuse
Türkiye engages with US, Iran to reduce tension

Türkiye engages with US, Iran to reduce tension
Türkiye shivers as brutal cold front locks nation in icy embrace

Türkiye shivers as brutal cold front locks nation in icy embrace
Scientists investigate landslide that birthed Trabzon’s iconic Uzungöl

Scientists investigate landslide that birthed Trabzon’s iconic Uzungöl
WORLD Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

ECONOMY Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Media and advertising investments in Türkiye surged to 213 billion Turkish Liras ($4.94 billion) in 2024, yet nearly three-quarters of this spending flowed abroad.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿