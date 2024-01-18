Türkiye urges Iran, Pakistan to show restraint amid military escalation

ANKARA

Türkiye has urged Iran and Pakistan to show restraint and called them to resolve their differences through dialogue and cooperation after the two neighboring countries hit targets on each other's soil in the context of anti-terror combat.

“We call on friendly and brotherly Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to ensure peace through restraint and common sense. The Republic of Türkiye is ready to share its experience in the resolution of resolving disagreements through peaceful ways and contribute to this end,” read a written statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Jan. 18.

The statement came after tension escalated between Iran and Pakistan in the past two days. The Foreign Ministry’s statement recalled that the escalation was first observed after Iran attacked certain targets in Iraq and later in Pakistan, which prompted retaliation from Pakistan. The ministry expressed Ankara’s concerns about the escalation.

“We believe that the problems should be resolved on the understanding of friendship and brotherhood, and on the basis of mutual respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries within the frame of the international law principles, particularly the U.N. Charter,” the statement stressed.

It added that Türkiye wishes that all the problems should be resolved through dialog and cooperation and without further threatening the regional security and stability.

Fidan contacts with Irani, Pakistani FMs

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers, Hossein Amirabdollahian and Jalil Jilani, respectively, over the phone and urged them not to further escalate the situation.

Fidan made these calls from Amman on an official visit to discuss the situation in Gaza with King of Jordan Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. “I have spoken with the foreign ministers of the two countries. They have explained to me their positions,” Fidan told at a press conference with Safadi.

“I told them that we, as Türkiye, do not want further escalation of the situation in the region and that we want to see peacefulness,” he stated, adding that Ankara is ready to contribute to reducing the tension between the two countries.

Fidan urges against the spread of Israel-Hamas war

During the press conference, both Fidan and Safadi expressed concerns that the failure of international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would result in the spread of the military conflict to other parts of the region and the world.

“From the very beginning of this conflict [between Israel-Hamas], we have been urging about the risk of the spread of the fire to other parts in the region,” Fidan said, recalling the ongoing escalation in the Red Sea, Lebanon and elsewhere.

The Turkish minister underlined that the key measure to prevent this is to take steps for a lasting agreement between Israel and Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders of the latter.

“It is not Israel whose security is in danger. It is Palestine and other regional countries. The world must see this reality. Talking merely about Israel’s security and ignoring Palestine’s legitimate concerns and rights is bringing war to the region,” Fidan said, calling on Muslim states to continue their unity and solidarity for Palestine.

Safadi, on the other hand, informed that they exchanged the coordination between Ankara and Amman in resolving the conflict in the region and between Israel and Hamas. He repeated that the only way to find a solution to the problem is the establishment of an independent Palestine.