Türkiye and Libya expand cooperation in oil, renewables

Türkiye and Libya agreed to expand and diversify cooperation in the energy sector during the 22nd Term Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in Tripoli, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Jan. 24.

The meeting, held after a 17-year hiatus, concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Libya’s Transport Minister Mohammed al-Shuhubi, who co-chaired the JEC, according to Bayraktar’s post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Bayraktar said the two sides agreed to increase cooperation between public companies in the trade of petroleum and petroleum products, adding that both countries confirmed their shared will to work together in Libya’s onshore and offshore areas.

“In addition, we reached a consensus on developing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of renewable energy and mining,” Bayraktar noted.

Emphasizing a “win-win” approach, Bayraktar said Türkiye aims to transform its historical ties with Libya into economic development.

“Türkiye will continue to be Libya's greatest supporter, as it has been in the past, in its path toward stability, prosperity and building a strong future with its own resources,” he added.

Chairing the JEC meeting, Bayraktar also held bilateral talks with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh on expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

The meeting focused on collaboration in hydrocarbon exploration, production and trade, as well as concrete projects aimed at advancing the Türkiye-Libya energy partnership on the basis of mutual trust, sustainability and a long-term perspective.

 

