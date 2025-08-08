Türkiye urges global pressure to halt Israel's Gaza plan

Türkiye urges global pressure to halt Israel's Gaza plan

ANKARA
Türkiye urges global pressure to halt Israels Gaza plan

Türkiye has urged the international community to prevent Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City, saying it was a "heavy blow" to peace and security.

"We call on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to prevent the implementation of this decision, which aims to forcibly displace Palestinians from their own land," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Aug. 8.

The decision, agreed in a late-night meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet, marks a further escalation of its 22-month war with Hamas.

Another major ground operation would almost certainly exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe, in which Israel's air and ground war has pushed the territory toward famine. Hamas said people in Gaza would “remain defiant against occupation.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his country will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza “until further notice.”

Berlin has been a stalwart supporter of Israel for decades.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” Merz said in a statement.

“Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

Israel's plan to escalate military operations in Gaza drew international condemnation.

U.K. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Israel to reconsider, saying the expanded offensive would do nothing to end the conflict or secure the release of the remaining hostages.

“Our message is clear: A diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction,” Starmer said.

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Albares said Israel's plan would “only lead to more destruction and suffering.”

Australia also condemned a further occupation of Gaza. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said a two-state solution is the only pathway to secure an enduring peace: A Palestinian state and the State of Israel, living side-by-side in peace and security within internationally recognized borders.

A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry said Gaza "belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory."

"The correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages is an immediate ceasefire," they told AFP in a message.

Meanwhile, U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said that "the Israeli Government's plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted."

Under the plan to "defeat" Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army "will prepare to take control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside combat zones," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Turk said the plan "runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realization of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination."

He said Israel should instead allow "the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid" and Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release hostages. He added that Israel likewise should free "Palestinians arbitrarily detained."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

    Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

  2. SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

    SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

  3. Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

    Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

  4. Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

    Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

  5. Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'
Recommended
Turkish FM meets Egypts Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties

Turkish FM meets Egypt's Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties
Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Fidan due in Egypt to discuss Israeli aggression on Gaza

Fidan due in Egypt to discuss Israeli aggression on Gaza
FM Fidan reaffirms support for Syrian people’s will

FM Fidan reaffirms support for Syrian people’s will
Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG

Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG
WORLD Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

 The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organized by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a “serious blow” to the ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿