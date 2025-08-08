Türkiye urges global pressure to halt Israel's Gaza plan

ANKARA

Türkiye has urged the international community to prevent Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City, saying it was a "heavy blow" to peace and security.

"We call on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to prevent the implementation of this decision, which aims to forcibly displace Palestinians from their own land," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Aug. 8.

The decision, agreed in a late-night meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet, marks a further escalation of its 22-month war with Hamas.

Another major ground operation would almost certainly exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe, in which Israel's air and ground war has pushed the territory toward famine. Hamas said people in Gaza would “remain defiant against occupation.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his country will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza “until further notice.”

Berlin has been a stalwart supporter of Israel for decades.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” Merz said in a statement.

“Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

Israel's plan to escalate military operations in Gaza drew international condemnation.

U.K. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Israel to reconsider, saying the expanded offensive would do nothing to end the conflict or secure the release of the remaining hostages.

“Our message is clear: A diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction,” Starmer said.

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Albares said Israel's plan would “only lead to more destruction and suffering.”

Australia also condemned a further occupation of Gaza. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said a two-state solution is the only pathway to secure an enduring peace: A Palestinian state and the State of Israel, living side-by-side in peace and security within internationally recognized borders.

A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry said Gaza "belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory."

"The correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages is an immediate ceasefire," they told AFP in a message.

Meanwhile, U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said that "the Israeli Government's plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted."

Under the plan to "defeat" Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army "will prepare to take control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside combat zones," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Turk said the plan "runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realization of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination."

He said Israel should instead allow "the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid" and Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release hostages. He added that Israel likewise should free "Palestinians arbitrarily detained."