Türkiye unveils Tech Visa to attract global entrepreneurs

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry has launched the Tech Visa program, designed to grant accelerated work permits of up to three years to foreign nationals seeking to establish start-up ventures in Türkiye.

This initiative aims to attract individuals with exceptional technological expertise and pioneering business models grounded in innovation, said Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır during the program's launch event at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 16.

Developed with the collaboration of the Labor and Social Security Ministry, the project has been in the works for over two years.

"By offering participants a special three-year work permit, we expedite their process of living and working in Türkiye, enabling them to envision long-term prospects and to embed themselves in the local fabric, making them feel truly at home," Kacır remarked.

Under the program, the ministry will provide entrepreneurs accepted into the scheme with six months of consultancy services across legal, financial and technical dimensions for the enterprises they establish in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities will also act as facilitators, guiding foreign entrepreneurs to fully capitalize on the country's comprehensive public incentives and support programs, Kacır added.

He further emphasized that the Türkiye Tech Visa Program marks a pivotal milestone in the country’s ambition to become a global hub for technology.

The minister also noted that by 2030, the country aspires to nurture 100,000 tech-driven start-ups, while at least a hundred of them will be worth more than $1 billion.

"In order to realize this vision, it is imperative that we transform Türkiye into an epicenter of global attraction. We are in the process of establishing the world’s largest technopark at Istanbul Airport. With the future activation of Terminal Istanbul, both the city and Türkiye will further solidify their status as a global nexus for tech entrepreneurship."

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan, for his part, highlighted the dual objectives of the Tech Visa program, stating, "While we attract new ventures and talent to our country, we simultaneously leverage their knowledge and experience to enhance the capacity of our local workforce and add value to our innovation ecosystem."

"Our ministry's goal is to foster an investment environment that is more robust, innovative, and competitive through initiatives like this, which are designed to eliminate barriers and promote technological entrepreneurship," Işıkhan concluded.