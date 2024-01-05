Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

ISTANBUL
Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

Several parts of Türkiye are currently under the influence of radiation fog induced by high pressure, an expert has said, warning that the effect of this veil curtailing visibility will prevail for an extended period.

This warning comes in the wake of recent reports in local media highlighting a surge in traffic accidents due to reduced visibility caused by the prevailing fog across the country, resulting in fatalities and severe injuries.

Simultaneously, numerous flights in the eastern and southeastern regions have been canceled due to fog, and the maritime arteries of the Çanakkale Strait, a pivotal nexus for the country's maritime traffic, have oscillated between temporary closures and resumptions over the last two weeks.

Providing insights into the ongoing fog conditions nationwide, Hümeyra Betül Akgül, a meteorological engineer at the regional directorate of the Turkish State Meteorological Service in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, emphasized that with a decrease in precipitation nationwide over the weekend, the fog is anticipated to intensify further.

Highlighting Türkiye’s vulnerability to high-pressure systems and the presence of radiation fog in numerous regions, Akgül underscored that such fog has a more pronounced impact in areas with limited precipitation.

"Due to Türkiye being under the influence of high pressure, particularly in locations with minimal rainfall, the gentle breeze and clear nighttime skies cause surface and near-surface air to cool. This results in an inverted temperature distribution, with lower levels experiencing cold temperatures while temperature increases with altitude," Akgül explained.

"In this scenario, if cooling reaches the dew point of the air, fog emerges. In meteorology, we refer to this as radiation fog. As we have experienced in the recent days in the country, this fog typically begins at night and dissipates in the afternoon as the air warms up," she furthered.

Drawing attention to the fatal accident in the northwestern province of Sakarya on Dec. 28, 2023, occurring around 4 a.m., and that similar serious accidents share the common factor of this type of fog, Akgül warned that radiation fog could reduce visibility to less than 1 meter.

At least 10 people died, and 59 others were injured in the tragic chain collision on a highway near Sakarya. The tragic incident involved seven vehicles, including one truck and three intercity passenger buses, colliding with each other. Authorities reported that the initial collision was triggered by a vehicle hitting the truck.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbuls Bebek among worlds coolest neighborhoods

Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods

    Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods

  2. Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

    Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

  3. Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

    Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

  4. Türkiye’s first astronaut to take Salt Lake plant to space

    Türkiye’s first astronaut to take Salt Lake plant to space

  5. The newest breed to join the American Kennel Club

    The newest breed to join the American Kennel Club
Recommended
Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse
Türkiye’s first astronaut to take Salt Lake plant to space

Türkiye’s first astronaut to take Salt Lake plant to space
Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister
Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus
PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq
AKP to unveil initial slate of candidates for local polls Sunday

AKP to unveil initial slate of candidates for local polls Sunday
High schoolers to choose from 19 sports in curriculum

High schoolers to choose from 19 sports in curriculum
WORLD China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China showcased on Thursday fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea, as it held rival military exercises with the United States in the hotly contested waters.
ECONOMY Turkish hazelnuts exported to 121 countries

Turkish hazelnuts exported to 121 countries

Turkish growers shipped 284,141 tons of hazelnut to 121 countries, generating $1.87 billion in export revenues last year.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.