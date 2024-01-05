Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

ISTANBUL

Several parts of Türkiye are currently under the influence of radiation fog induced by high pressure, an expert has said, warning that the effect of this veil curtailing visibility will prevail for an extended period.

This warning comes in the wake of recent reports in local media highlighting a surge in traffic accidents due to reduced visibility caused by the prevailing fog across the country, resulting in fatalities and severe injuries.

Simultaneously, numerous flights in the eastern and southeastern regions have been canceled due to fog, and the maritime arteries of the Çanakkale Strait, a pivotal nexus for the country's maritime traffic, have oscillated between temporary closures and resumptions over the last two weeks.

Providing insights into the ongoing fog conditions nationwide, Hümeyra Betül Akgül, a meteorological engineer at the regional directorate of the Turkish State Meteorological Service in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, emphasized that with a decrease in precipitation nationwide over the weekend, the fog is anticipated to intensify further.

Highlighting Türkiye’s vulnerability to high-pressure systems and the presence of radiation fog in numerous regions, Akgül underscored that such fog has a more pronounced impact in areas with limited precipitation.

"Due to Türkiye being under the influence of high pressure, particularly in locations with minimal rainfall, the gentle breeze and clear nighttime skies cause surface and near-surface air to cool. This results in an inverted temperature distribution, with lower levels experiencing cold temperatures while temperature increases with altitude," Akgül explained.

"In this scenario, if cooling reaches the dew point of the air, fog emerges. In meteorology, we refer to this as radiation fog. As we have experienced in the recent days in the country, this fog typically begins at night and dissipates in the afternoon as the air warms up," she furthered.

Drawing attention to the fatal accident in the northwestern province of Sakarya on Dec. 28, 2023, occurring around 4 a.m., and that similar serious accidents share the common factor of this type of fog, Akgül warned that radiation fog could reduce visibility to less than 1 meter.

At least 10 people died, and 59 others were injured in the tragic chain collision on a highway near Sakarya. The tragic incident involved seven vehicles, including one truck and three intercity passenger buses, colliding with each other. Authorities reported that the initial collision was triggered by a vehicle hitting the truck.