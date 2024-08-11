Türkiye restores access to Instagram after agreement on demands

ANKARA

Türkiye has reinstated access to Instagram as a consensus was reached between the social media platform and the Turkish government regarding a series of demands following the nine-day-long ban.

"Following negotiations with Instagram officials, it has been agreed that our demands, particularly those concerning catalog crimes, will be addressed. Furthermore, Instagram has committed to collaborating on censorship issues imposed on users. Consequently, we will lift the access ban as of 9:30 p.m.," Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu wrote on X, hours before access was restored on Aug. 10.

In a subsequent video message, the minister also emphasized that Instagram acknowledged Türkiye's sensitivity towards combating terrorism, affirming that Meta platforms will exercise the necessary diligence in removing accounts and content propagating for terrorist organizations such as PKK, PYD and FETÖ.

"An effective approach will be adopted in combating terrorist propaganda and illegal content, thereby ensuring the preservation of public order and security," he added.

The minister also announced that Meta officials will soon return to Türkiye for another round of discussions.

Uraloğlu elucidated that Instagram will remove posts identified as perpetrating these catalog crimes that include offenses such as child sexual abuse, encouragement of suicide and insulting modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

No accounts will be terminated without prior warning in the Meta-owned platform, Uraloğlu said, adding that accounts that were locked or terminated without notice will be reinstated.

A top Turkish official earlier accused Instagram of blocking condolence posts over the assassination of Hamas’ political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran last month in an attack blamed on Israel.

According to the media, there are more than 50 million users signed up to Instagram in Türkiye, out of a population of 85 million.

Meanwhile, access to the online game Roblox, particularly popular in Türkiye, remained blocked for a fifth day on Aug. 11.