Türkiye, UN food agency expands partnership on hunger relief

NEW YORK

Türkiye and the U.N. World Food Program (WFP) held talks on Sept. 24 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly to expand cooperation in addressing global food insecurity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and WFP chief Cindy McCain discussed boosting collaboration, highlighting Türkiye's geostrategic location and logistical capacity as central to the organization’s worldwide efforts.

Ankara announced new financial and in-kind contributions, including wheat supplies and resources for storage and logistics, the ministry said in a statement. The two sides also explored establishing a more systematic partnership that would position Türkiye as a strategic stockpile and logistics hub for WFP operations.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Türkiye remains committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to all in need, particularly in Gaza,” the ministry said.

A WFP report released earlier this year found that 343 million people in 74 countries faced acute food insecurity in 2024, marking a 10 percent increase from the previous year.