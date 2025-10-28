Türkiye, UK sign Eurofighter jet deal during Starmer visit

ANKARA

Türkiye and the United Kingdom signed a cooperation deal on the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Ankara on Monday, marking a new step in defense ties between the two NATO allies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed the agreement as “a new symbol of our strategic partnership” and thanked Starmer and his team for their efforts within the Eurofighter Consortium.

Under the agreement, the U.K. will supply Türkiye with 20 Eurofighter jets, with the possibility of additional deliveries in the future.

Türkiye's Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Türkiye is planning to acquire Eurofighter Typhoons from several countries, including 20 from the U.K. and 12 each from Qatar and Oman.

Güler spoke to reporters following the meeting between Erdoğan and Starmer, adding that the jets from Qatar could potentially arrive early next year.

'Win for NATO'

"This landmark agreement with Türkiye is a win for British workers, a win for our defense industry, and a win for NATO security," Starmer said, according to a statement by the U.K. government.

The deal will deepen and strengthen NATO’s security while also enhancing bilateral defense industry cooperation, he said at a joint news conference with Erdoğan.

"At either end of Europe, the U.K. and Türkiye are vital to tackling the challenges of our time, and this will allow our armed forces to work even closer together as we deter threats and protect our national interests," added Starmer.

According to the U.K. government, Defense Secretary John Healey, who accompanied Starmer to Ankara, said, “Türkiye is an important NATO ally and the gatekeeper to the Black Sea.”

"By equipping them with top-of-the-range Typhoon fighter jets, this deal will strengthen NATO deterrence and help make us all safer."

The U.K. government called the agreement "the biggest fighter jet export deal in a generation."

It said the deal will help sustain a 20,000-strong U.K. workforce with production lines in Edinburgh, Warton, Samlesbury, and Bristol.

Bilateral relations

Two leaders also announced the launch of the first-ever U.K.-Türkiye bilateral cooperation framework.

Starmer called it “a landmark moment reflecting the increasing depth and breadth of our existing cooperation and our ambition to go further.”

Erdoğan said, “We are committed to increasing our trade volume with the United Kingdom, initially to $30 billion and eventually to $40 billion. We are determined to strengthen our economic ties.”

He added that Türkiye is taking steps to update its free trade agreement with the U.K. and is exploring opportunities for joint investments in third countries.

He stated that Ankara aims to establish new partnerships in the energy and defense sectors and welcomed that many U.K. citizens consider Türkiye their second home.

The Turkish president said negotiations have also begun on a bilateral cooperation framework to fully leverage this potential.

Starmer said that with the new and modern free trade agreement, they will be able to act jointly on security and the fight against terrorism as well as on migration, energy, and many other issues.

The U.K. views Türkiye as a country of increasing economic and strategic importance, he stressed.

The U.K. and Türkiye, as NATO allies, are working together for the common security of Europe and are supporting Ukraine as part of the Coalition of the Willing, Starmer highlighted.

Gaza issue

Regarding Gaza, Starmer said, "I pay tribute to the role" that President Erdoğan has played in securing the first phase of the peace plan.

"We are now working together to implement that deal as fast as possible to put the region onto a better path," he noted.

Erdoğan praised the U.K.’s decision to recognize Palestine, saying, “We all share responsibility to preserve the ceasefire—the Israeli government must be restrained.”

'Intent for dialogue'

Starmer also said they decided to start work on the relaunch of the Turkish-British Tatlidil Forum, which first met in 2011 with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations.

This would create a dialogue not only between the two countries but also between businesspeople, parliamentarians, academics, and scientists, he underscored, "bringing together the rich science and innovation in both of our nations to forge new links and opportunities for collaboration."

"It is another unmistakable sign of our commitment and our intent," he added.

Starmer said he would be happy to be back in Ankara for the NATO Summit scheduled to be held in the Turkish capital on July 7-8, 2026.