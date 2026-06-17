Türkiye, UK discuss modernization of free trade agreement, investment ties

Türkiye, UK discuss modernization of free trade agreement, investment ties

ANKARA
Türkiye, UK discuss modernization of free trade agreement, investment ties

Türkiye and the U.K. discussed steps to deepen bilateral economic ties, including modernization of their free trade agreement, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Wednesday.

Bolat said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he was “delighted” to host Chris Bryant, the U.K. minister of state for trade, at the Turkish Trade Ministry.

The meeting addressed efforts to further strengthen the Türkiye-U.K. economic partnership, relations with the EU, modernization of the free trade agreement, boosting investments, defense industry cooperation, deeper interaction between business communities, and the development of joint projects in third countries.

Bolat said the bilateral trade volume reached $24 billion in 2025, showing the strong potential of relations between the two countries.

He added that Türkiye and the U.K. aim to reach a shared trade volume target of $40 billion following the completion of free trade talks whose fifth round was held this week.

“With the completion of the free trade agreement negotiations, we aim to achieve our shared target of $40 billion by making our trade more competitive and integrated,” Bolat said.

Türkiye will continue to serve as a reliable partner and regional hub for U.K. companies with its production strength, strategic location, and robust supply infrastructure, he added.

Bolat said Ankara and London would continue taking joint steps to boost mutual trade and investment, support business communities, and expand the economic partnership into new areas.

UK, Investment,

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