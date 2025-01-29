Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

ANKARA

Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have agreed to strengthen their trade and transportation cooperation, working together to create efficient routes between Asia and Europe.

The three countries’ foreign, trade and economy and transportation ministers came together in the Turkish capital Ankara on Jan. 29 under the second trilateral meeting between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

After the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov held a joint press conference to announce the decisions made during the meeting.

The ministers signed the “Ankara Declaration” that outlines the next steps the three countries will take in the coming period.

“Most reliable, fastest, economical route between Asia and Europe is Central Asia-Caspian Sea-South Caucasus-Türkiye corridor,” Fidan told the conference, stressing that the most important trade route in terms of volume is from Asia to Europe.

The negative economic results of COVİD-19 and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war have shown the importance of uninterrupted supply and the middle corridor from Central Asia to Türkiye via Caspian Sea will serve to this end, Fidan said.

The minister informed that the three countries have also agreed on the road map and action plan to implement the decisions.

“We have also discussed ways to increase our trade. We will execute technical works to remove the trade restrictions,” he stated.

Fidan also underlined that the ministers discussed regional developments, including the Russian-Ukrainian war, Afghanistan and the Middle East.

“We endorse a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine,” he said, adding Afghanistan should not be isolated. On Syria, Fidan underlined that the parties endorse the protection of the territorial integrity of the country and international efforts for the reconstruction of it.

For his part, Bayramov underlined the importance of cooperation between the three brotherly countries for regional development.

“We reviewed ways to use all our potential in terms of transportation from Caspian to Black Sea,” he said, underlining that connectivity plays an important role in the relationship between the Turkic states.

“We have discussed the achievements of the Organization of the Turkic States in 2024 and its plans for 2025,” he said, adding Azerbaijan will host this year’s formal summit.

Saidov also underlined the growing ties between the three countries as strategic.

“In terms of logistics, the geographical locations of our three brother countries are strategic. This is not only advantageous for freight shipment but will also pave the way for creating new corridors,” he stated.

The ministers discussed Uzbekistan’s plans to become the logistical hub for connecting Asia to Europe through Azerbaijan and Türkiye.