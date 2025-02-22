Türkiye trials first 5G technology during football match

ISTANBUL

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has conducted the country's first-ever 5G test during a football match, with plans to expand the technology across the whole country by 2026.

Authorities trialed the 5G technology at RAMS Park, home of Galatasaray, as the Turkish football giant hosted the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, marking the first sporting event in Türkiye to utilize the fresh technology.

Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu shared the news on social media, emphasizing that after the Istanbul Airport and 33 production facilities, 5G is now being tested in stadiums. “We keep working to quickly spread it across the country,” he added.

In a previous statement, Uraloğlu had revealed that 5G technology would be implemented in the stadiums of the country’s top four football clubs — Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor.

Following Galatasaray’s stadium, the ministry will decide on the service delivery terms and develop the required infrastructure for the stadiums of the remaining three clubs.

Uraloğlu noted that the 5G trials are part of a nationwide effort involving cooperation between the Ministry and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), private sector representatives and other relevant organizations.

He highlighted the speed and efficiency benefits of 5G, including the ability to remotely control machinery and enhance robotics in production.

As of now, 5G testing is underway in 34 locations across cities like Istanbul, Ankara, and İzmir, Eskişehir and Konya, already allowing the public to experience 5G with compatible devices.

Uraloğlu confirmed that after a successful testing process, the technology will be gradually rolled out across the country, with full nationwide 5G coverage expected by 2026.