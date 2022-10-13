Türkiye to witness season’s first snowfall early next year: Expert

Türkiye to witness season’s first snowfall early next year: Expert

ISTANBUL
Türkiye to witness season’s first snowfall early next year: Expert

Türkiye will experience the autumn effect between October and December, while the season’s first snowfall is expected to arrive at the beginning of the new year, from January through March, due to a weather phenomenon called “La Nina,” a prominent Turkish meteorologist has said.

In an interview with the private broadcaster CNN Türk, Orhan Şen declared the time when winter will arrive in Türkiye.

“Considering 2022, winter started across the country in January. It will be the same for 2023. Snowfalls will appear in January, February and March next year,” he said, but added: “The western provinces will face snowfalls as of January, but there will be more snowfalls [in the first three months of 2023.]”

When asked about the weather until the end of this year, Şen highlighted that the country will “live the autumn.”

“October, November, December… These three will be autumn months without precipitation. Especially in the west, we do not expect rainfalls,” he stated.

When asked about the reason for the shift of the seasons, Şen pointed out the weather phenomenon called “La Nina.”

“La Nina will impact the world this year,” he said of the oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon that is the colder counterpart of “El Nino.”

During a La Nina period, the sea surface temperature across the eastern equatorial part of the central Pacific Ocean will be lower than normal, causing weather changes across the globe.

“In the years when La Nina shows the impact, there are high precipitations [across the world]. Türkiye will live the following months without rain. But, with the start of January, snow will begin.”

The name La Nina is derived from Spanish for “the girl,” by analogy to El Nino, meaning “the boy.”

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Opposition leader vows to stand with West if elected

Opposition leader vows to stand with West if elected
MOST POPULAR

  1. South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

    South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

  2. IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

    IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

  3. British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

    British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

  4. New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

    New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

  5. 53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide

    53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide
Recommended
Opposition leader vows to stand with West if elected

Opposition leader vows to stand with West if elected
Ankara slams EU’s Türkiye report as biased, visionless

Ankara slams EU’s Türkiye report as 'biased, visionless'
British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye
New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir
53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide

53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide
ISIL’s so-called ‘education centers’ busted in Ankara

ISIL’s so-called ‘education centers’ busted in Ankara
WORLD Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent, who said he turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax.

ECONOMY South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea’s central bank yesterday hiked its key interest rate by half a percentage point to a decade high as it tries to tackle surging inflation and support the plunging won.

SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.