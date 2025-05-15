Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

ANKARA

Türkiye will establish coordinated mechanisms with regional countries for the disbandment process of PKK, sources from the Defense Ministry have said.

“The PKK has announced its decision to dissolve itself and lay down arms. The process will be executed by our state’s relevant bodies in a very sensitive and meticulous way. The implementation will be closely followed,” Defense Ministry sources told reporters in Ankara on May 15.

The PKK in a statement on May 12 declared that it has decided to dissolve itself following a call by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on February 27. Türkiye has welcomed the move but urged the implementation of the decisions strictly and without delay.

Sources informed that Türkiye will establish joint centers with regional countries for PKK members to hand over their weapons. The Turkish media earlier reported that Türkiye and Iraq will set at least three centers in northern Iraq where the PKK’s weapons will be stored and registered.

Sources warned of potential provocative moves by some groups within PKK who are unhappy with the decisions taken by the terror organization’s leadership.

They also underlined that Turkish Armed Forces will continue acting against PKK terrorists in regions where they are present until it is certain the threat is removed. The military will "continue to act in the regions used by the separatist PKK terrorist organization with determination until it is certain the region is cleared and will no longer pose a threat to Türkiye", they added.

Sources referred specifically to “land search and scan activities, the detection and destruction of caves, shelters, mines and hand-made explosives.”