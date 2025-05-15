Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

ANKARA
Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

Türkiye will establish coordinated mechanisms with regional countries for the disbandment process of PKK, sources from the Defense Ministry have said.

“The PKK has announced its decision to dissolve itself and lay down arms. The process will be executed by our state’s relevant bodies in a very sensitive and meticulous way. The implementation will be closely followed,” Defense Ministry sources told reporters in Ankara on May 15.

The PKK in a statement on May 12 declared that it has decided to dissolve itself following a call by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on February 27. Türkiye has welcomed the move but urged the implementation of the decisions strictly and without delay.

Sources informed that Türkiye will establish joint centers with regional countries for PKK members to hand over their weapons. The Turkish media earlier reported that Türkiye and Iraq will set at least three centers in northern Iraq where the PKK’s weapons will be stored and registered.

Sources warned of potential provocative moves by some groups within PKK who are unhappy with the decisions taken by the terror organization’s leadership.

They also underlined that Turkish Armed Forces will continue acting against PKK terrorists in regions where they are present until it is certain the threat is removed. The military will "continue to act in the regions used by the separatist PKK terrorist organization with determination until it is certain the region is cleared and will no longer pose a threat to Türkiye", they added.

Sources referred specifically to “land search and scan activities, the detection and destruction of caves, shelters, mines and hand-made explosives.”

security,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

    Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

  2. Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

    Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

  3. Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

    Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

  4. US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

    US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

  5. Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

    Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln
Recommended
Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day
Tourist numbers in İzmir hit 3-year peak

Tourist numbers in İzmir hit 3-year peak
Türkiye moves to promote tax awareness through TV, film industry

Türkiye moves to promote tax awareness through TV, film industry
RSV costs Türkiye’s healthcare system over 24 bln liras: Study

RSV costs Türkiye’s healthcare system over 24 bln liras: Study
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting

Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting
Türkiyes territorial integrity, national unity not up for debate: Erdoğan

Türkiye's territorial integrity, national unity 'not up for debate': Erdoğan
Türkiye builds its greatest achievement with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan
WORLD Trump says wants to meet Putin as soon as we can set it up

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up", during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi.

ECONOMY Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's economy contracted 0.2 percent between January and March, the first quarterly drop in a year, according to cabinet office data released on May 16.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿