Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

KİLİS

''We hope and expect that Türkiye will overcome this grave disaster and continue to march towards its goals,'' President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 31.

Speaking after an iftar dinner with quake victims in Kilis, President Erdoğan said, ''our nation, who have repelled countless attacks and got back on their feet after numerous catastrophes during their 1,000-year-long presence on these lands alone, will leave behind these trying days as well.''

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli and New Welfare Party (YRP) Chairman Fatih Erbakan joined Erdoğan in iftar.