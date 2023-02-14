Türkiye to never forget world’s help after fatal quakes: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye will never forget the friendship and assistance it received from the international community following last week’s devastating earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, thanking all the countries who delivered aid and sent search and rescue as well as medical teams to Türkiye.

“I would like to thank once again in your presence all the friendly and brotherly countries who have been collecting aid for our nation day and night, supporting our search and rescue efforts with their teams, and keeping us in their prayers. We will never forget the friendship you extended to us during this difficult time,” President Erdoğan said in a video message to the World Government Summit 2023 hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

Türkiye received support and condolence messages from more than 100 countries and many countries demonstrated solidarity with the Turkish people, Erdoğan said. “The disaster once again demonstrated the importance of international solidarity.”

Erdoğan recalled that the country was shaken by two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6, respectively, on Feb. 6, which affected a 500-kilometer-wide region in 10 provinces inhabited by 13.5 million people.

“Together with the adjacent cities where the tremors were felt, the disaster has affected up to 20 million people. According to scientists, the energy released by these earthquakes is as powerful as 500 atomic bombs. We are witnessing not just one of the biggest natural disasters in our country’s history but also all of humankind,” he noted.

Disaster of the century

Describing the tragedy as the disaster of the century, Erdoğan explained that the entire country, with its state, institutions, civil society and volunteers, has mobilized in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

“On the one hand, we are performing search and rescue and rubble removal operations, while on the other, we are accelerating the installation of tents, containers and prefabricated houses. We will soon begin reconstructing and recovering our shattered cities. As the Turkish state, together with our nation, we will quickly heal the wounds caused by this disaster,” he stated.

A fair world possible

The world is facing a multitude of challenges, including natural disasters, climate change, migration and the Russia-Ukraine war that prompted food and energy crises, Erdoğan recalled, saying, “In the face of all of these challenges, global governance and close cooperation will determine the future of our world.”

Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, adding, “As our Republic approaches its centennial in 2023, Türkiye has been exerting significant efforts to establish a sphere of prosperity and security in our region and beyond. We believe that a fairer world is possible. I have emphasized this in all my addresses, particularly at the United Nations General Assembly.”

“Currently, as the global system is besieged by crises, the significance of both bilateral and multilateral platforms has become apparent. In this equation, Türkiye and the Gulf countries form the central axis for our region’s security, stability, prosperity and economic integration,” the president noted.