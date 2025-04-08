Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation, maps app

ANKARA

Türkiye will establish the Regional Positioning and Timing System (BKZS) to launch its homegrown GPS and map application to reduce its foreign dependence.

Türkiye aims to ensure its cybersecurity with the rise of widespread automation in industrial production, according to the country’s Industry and Technology Ministry.

Cybersecurity solutions to be developed via the country’s own means will make Türkiye a strong player in digital transformation.

The navigation and map system, the BKZS, will be commissioned to allow Türkiye to provide precise location and navigation data via its own satellites to release an alternative to global systems like the GPS.

The system will be utilized for the security of military operations, uninterrupted civilian communications, smart transportation systems, precision agricultural applications and more.

The qualification tests of the rubidium atomic clock prototype, produced by the Scientific and Technological Research Institution (TÜBİTAK) National Metrology Institute and Türkiye’s Space Agency in collaboration, are underway.

At the same time, the design process of the cube satellite (CubeSat) to be used is complete, having entered the production and subsystem procurement stages.

The domestic development of digital platforms, such as the national navigation system, search engine, and social media, is an important step for Türkiye to secure its technological independence and data security. These advancements will bring economic benefits to the country and Turkish entrepreneurs operating in these areas.

A local map and navigation app will be developed to meet the needs of transportation, urban planning and cultural activities specific to Türkiye.

Türkiye also aims to develop next-generation applications using the Turkish large language model (LLM) and artificial intelligence (AI).