Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

YALOVA
Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

ISIL terrorists who killed three police officers in a clash in the northwestern province of Yalova in late 2025 had previously plotted to assassinate the provincial head of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and had also devised plans to target family members who refused to join the jihadist group, according to prosecutors.

The indictment relates to a December 2025 counterterrorism operation in a northwestern district, where a clash broke out between police and militants hiding in a village house, leaving three officers dead.

According to the document, five of the six suspects had been detained and jailed in 2024 on charges of “membership in an armed terrorist organization,” but were acquitted in October 2025 — just two months before the clash — media reported on Feb. 15.

A forensic examination of the suspects’ mobile phones revealed preparations for an assassination attempt against Yalova provincial AKP Chair Umut Güçlü.

Investigators found a floor plan and photographs of a house owned by Güçlü’s father, where he occasionally stayed, as well as messages indicating efforts to procure weapons.

In another striking finding, the suspects were allegedly planning to kill their own fathers and brothers for refusing to join ISIL.

Afterward, they intended to force their mothers to marry individuals they deemed suitable within the organization.

The Yalova cell was also attempting to establish a religious association as a legal front. Prosecutors said the group was not a simple congregation but a clandestine structure seeking to build infrastructure inside Türkiye for future attacks and assassinations.

During meetings held under the guise of “lessons” and “religious talks,” members delivered lectures titled “preparation for war,” the importance of individual armament” and “every Muslim must receive military training and know how to use weapons,” the indictment said.

They were also planning to open a boarding course in Yalova to provide organizational training under the cover of religious education.

Following the incident, Turkish authorities detained hundreds of ISIL members in nationwide operations.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump tells Hamas to proceed with full and immediate disarmament

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

    Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

  2. Türkiye condemns Israel's land registration move in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel's land registration move in West Bank

  3. Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security

    Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security

  4. Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

    Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

  5. 11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation

    11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israels land registration move in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel's land registration move in West Bank
Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security

Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security
Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN
Erdoğan postpones UAE visit after president falls ill

Erdoğan postpones UAE visit after president falls ill
Lebanon pushes to rebrand ‘Turkish coffee’

Lebanon pushes to rebrand ‘Turkish coffee’
Balkan Wars balloon base in Edirne to reopen as aviation museum

Balkan Wars balloon base in Edirne to reopen as aviation museum
WORLD Trump tells Hamas to proceed with full and immediate disarmament

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Hamas to move forward with disarmament under his plan for postwar Gaza, and said members of his so-called "Board of Peace" had pledged $5 billion to the Palestinian territory's reconstruction.
ECONOMY Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya’s tourism industry is entering a new phase with a focus on revenue rather than visitor numbers, according to Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, chairman of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿