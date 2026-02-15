Erdoğan postpones UAE visit after president falls ill

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Feb. 15 spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing him a speedy recovery from a health issue and postponing a planned visit this week, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan expressed his sadness over the UAE leader’s illness.

He also said he would visit the Gulf country at a later date when it is convenient.

Erdoğan was scheduled to undertake a two-day official tour to the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, discussing bilateral cooperation and regional issues, including Gaza peace efforts, Horn of Africa instability and Syria's reconstruction.

According to a statement by the Communication Directorate head, Burhanettin Duran, the President was to visit the UAE on Feb. 16 and in Ethiopia on Feb. 17.

The planned tour was set to take place nearly 10 days after Erdoğan’s recent visits to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

According to Duran, the leaders were set to discuss steps aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation alongside key regional and global developments during the meetings originally scheduled for Feb. 16.

One of the primary items on the agenda for the scheduled talks with the UAE officials was the implementation of the second stage of the Gaza peace deal led by the United States, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

Türkiye and the UAE stress that the peace deal should lead to a two-state solution with the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The talks were also expected to include ways to reconstruct war-torn Gaza and ensure that Palestinians will receive a sufficient amount of humanitarian aid.

Erdoğan and Sheikh Nahyan were to review the latest developments regarding the establishment of the Board of Peace under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the creation of an international peace force to monitor the peace process between Israel and Hamas.

The leaders were also set to discuss ways to reduce the tension between Iran and the U.S. to avoid a new escalation in the region. In addition, the unease in the Horn of Africa, particularly in Somalia and Sudan, was also going to be on the agenda of both leaders.

On economy, Türkiye and the UAE enjoy a nearly $20 billion trade volume with a joint objective of doubling it in the coming period.

The leaders were expected to sign new documents to this end.

Sheikh Zahyan paid a visit to Ankara in July 2025, where the two countries signed seven agreements.

Erdoğan is expected to travel to Addis Ababa on Feb. 17, at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia, where he will hold official engagements, Duran recalled, “During these visits, the signing of various agreements and documents, for which negotiations have been completed, will also take place.”

 

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament
