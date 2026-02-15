Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya’s tourism industry is entering a new phase with a focus on revenue rather than visitor numbers, according to Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, chairman of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB).

Kavaloğlu emphasized that the city, which already welcomes around 17 million tourists annually, has reached a high level in terms of volume. The priority now, he said, is to maintain this figure while increasing per capita income.

Kavaloğlu explained the sector operated on a “package price” model for many years, but in recent times, the benchmark has shifted to nightly revenue per person.

“We started with nightly revenues in the $80 range, and today we are approaching $110,” he noted. He expressed confidence that Antalya could match France and Spain, where average nightly revenues stand at around $125, within five years.

Highlighting the growing importance of experience-driven spending, Kavaloğlu pointed out that gastronomy is no longer just a service component but has become an essential part of tourism.

He stressed that enhancing such experiences plays a key role in boosting nightly revenues and ensuring Antalya’s competitiveness in the global tourism market.

 

