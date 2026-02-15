Lebanon pushes to rebrand ‘Turkish coffee’

ISTANBUL

In a move framed as cultural preservation, a major hospitality syndicate in Lebanon has urged restaurants and cafes nationwide to stop using the term “Turkish coffee” and adopt “Lebanese coffee” instead.

In a statement, the Syndicate of Restaurant, Cafe, Nightclub and Pastry Owners in Lebanon asked owners of tourism establishments to update menus and advertising materials in this line.

"We urge all tourism establishments, restaurants and cafes to use the name ‘Lebanese Coffee’ instead of ‘Turkish Coffee’ on menus and in all promotional and advertising materials, and to instruct their staff to use this name when interacting with customers,” the statement said.

The syndicate said the change is motivated by a desire to “preserve Lebanese identity,” particularly in the tourism and restaurant sector, which it described as a key expression of the country’s cultural and civilizational image.

According to the syndicate, coffee prepared in this style — finely ground, unfiltered and served in small cups — has become part of everyday Lebanese life and a symbol of national heritage.

“The syndicate emphasizes that this call aims to strengthen national distinction in the hospitality sector. Unifying the name represents a key step in expressing pride in our national identity and Lebanese heritage,” the statement said, encouraging all hospitality professionals to support the initiative.

Historically, coffee entered the region through complex trade and imperial routes.

The beverage reached Istanbul from Yemen in the early 16th century, with coffee beans originating in Ethiopia.

In Anatolia, a distinctive preparation method emerged: Beans were roasted, ground extremely fine and brewed slowly in small pots known as cezve.

This technique, along with the rituals surrounding its serving and consumption, gave rise to what became internationally known as “Turkish coffee.”

In Ottoman society, coffee was more than a drink — it was embedded in social life, court ceremonies and traditions such as fortune-telling from the cup’s grounds.