11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation

GAZA CITY

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in a fresh violation of the Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement, the Civil Defense said.

The organizations said that the fatalities occurred in the continued Israeli bombardment of various areas in the enclave since dawn.

A medical source said five people were killed and others wounded in an airstrike targeting a group of civilians southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Four more were killed in a drone strike on a tent housing displaced people in the Al-Faluja area west of Jabalia town, paramedics and witnesses said.

One Palestinian was also killed, and others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a civilian gathering near the University College in the Tal al-Hawa area, southwest of Gaza City.

No information was immediately available regarding the circumstances surrounding the killing of the 11th victim.

Separately, the Israeli army carried out extensive demolitions of Palestinian homes northeast of the Jabalia refugee camp, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli military vehicles in the area.

The ceasefire agreement ended Israel’s two-year war that began on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinian authorities say the conflict killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 171,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure. The U.N. estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

At least 601 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,600 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.