Balkan Wars balloon base in Edirne to reopen as aviation museum

EDİRNE

A historic balloon hangar in the northwestern province of Edirne, once used to deploy reconnaissance balloons and airships during the Balkan Wars, is set to be transformed into the Turkish Aviation History Museum following an extensive restoration process.

Constructed in the late Ottoman period as a strategic component of the city’s defense infrastructure, the building played a critical role in early military aviation efforts.

Balloons and zeppelins launched from the hangar were used for aerial observation, intelligence gathering and relaying coordinates to artillery units on the battlefield.

The structure is regarded as one of the earliest surviving examples of Turkish aviation architecture. The restoration and revitalization project is being overseen by the Directorate of National Palaces, which aims to preserve the hangar in line with its original mission while repurposing it as a museum dedicated to the history of Turkish aviation.

Located along the road to the Kapıkule border gate, the hangar remained in use until the early years of the Turkish Republic before gradually falling into disrepair. Once restoration is completed, the site is expected to serve as a key cultural and historical attraction in the region.

National Palaces President Yasin Yıldız described the structure as a “highly significant military architectural work” dating to the early 20th century.

He noted that it is the only surviving example of its kind in Türkiye, while only a limited number of comparable hangars have been preserved in European countries such as Germany, Austria and France.

Yıldız stated that preparatory work has begun and that restoration plans have been approved by a scientific advisory board.

Restoration is scheduled to commence in March, with the museum projected to open to visitors by the end of 2027 as part of a broader master plan encompassing the comprehensive revival of the historic Edirne Palace complex.