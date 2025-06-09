Türkiye to launch ‘healthy aging’ initiative

Türkiye to launch ‘healthy aging’ initiative

ANKARA
Türkiye to launch ‘healthy aging’ initiative

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu has announced the launch of the “healthy aging” program aimed at enhancing the quality of life for elderly individuals and to facilitate their ability to sustain optimal health throughout the aging process.

Memişoğlu emphasized that Turkish society holds its elderly in high regard, often prioritizing their well-being above their own.

"Therefore, as the Health Ministry, we are initiating a program dedicated to teaching people how to remain healthy as they age and how to achieve healthy aging.

Through this initiative, the elderly people will receive education on both the aging process and strategies for maintaining their health throughout, the minister said.

In 2023, the proportion of the elderly population in Türkiye surpassed 10.2 percent, marking the first time in the country’s history that it has entered double digits.

Memişoğlu also highlighted the ongoing strengthening of home healthcare services, particularly for individuals over 80 years old and bedridden patients.

"We are alleviating the burden on citizens who find it difficult to leave their homes or for whom hospital visits pose risks. We deliver their medications and medical reports directly to their residences," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

    Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

  2. BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

    BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

  3. Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

    Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

  4. Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

    Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

  5. Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

    Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report
Recommended
BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

BioNTech founders receive German National Prize
Manisa bids farewell to mayor as condolences pour in

Manisa bids farewell to mayor as condolences pour in
Türkiye continues work on marine park plans in Aegean Sea: State media

Türkiye continues work on marine park plans in Aegean Sea: State media
Istanbul among coastal cities grappling with annual land subsidence: Study

Istanbul among coastal cities grappling with annual land subsidence: Study
Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute

Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute
Into the depths of Hagia Sophia: Tunnels and hidden legacy

Into the depths of Hagia Sophia: Tunnels and hidden legacy
Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home
WORLD Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, jointly with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the U.K., issued sanctions and other measures on Tuesday against two far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers "for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

ECONOMY Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

The impact of the agricultural frost that hit several provinces in April is likely to last for three years and affect 1 million workers, according to a preliminary report by a parliamentary commission.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿