Türkiye to introduce ‘conscious consumer’ course in primary schools

ANKARA
Türkiye is set to add a “conscious consumer” course to the primary school curriculum to raise awareness of consumer rights from an early age, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.

The course is designed to help children become informed, responsible and socially aware individuals. In addition, related content will be integrated into suitable elective courses to promote mindful consumption habits among students.

The program also foresees updates to consumer protection legislation, with special measures for vulnerable consumer groups. Beyond this, efforts will focus on strengthening inclusive and equitable education by enhancing access to quality, free preschool education and improving facilities for students with special needs.

Preventative mechanisms will be implemented for students at risk of dropping out, while digital learning infrastructure and AI-supported platforms — such as the Education Information Network (EBA) — will be further developed to make education more flexible and resilient in extraordinary circumstances.

EBA will also be enriched with new education materials, videos, simulations and interactive books to diversify learning resources.

Additionally, schools will organize competitions and events on themes such as sustainability and climate change, alongside cultural and sports activities.

 

