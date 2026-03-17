Türkiye to integrate wellness into growing health tourism framework

ANKARA

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu has announced that Türkiye is preparing a comprehensive regulatory framework to expand its health tourism sector by including “wellness” services, aiming to complement its already robust medical tourism industry.

Speaking during a visit to the southwestern province of Muğla, Memişoğlu noted the government seeks to position the country not only as a destination for treatment but also for preventative care and healthy living.

“We do not want Türkiye to be limited to illness-based health tourism,” he said.

The proposed legislation will cover a broad spectrum of services, ranging from rehabilitation and thermal treatments to nutrition counseling and physiotherapy. It is expected to create an integrated framework, where visitors can access preventative health services, routine check-ups and lifestyle-oriented care in a structured and regulated environment.

Memişoğlu emphasized that Türkiye already possesses the infrastructure and human resources necessary to support this expansion, adding that the country aims to become a globally competitive hub in both treatment and wellness tourism

During his visit, the minister also outlined ongoing healthcare investments in Muğla. Since 2002, a total of 45 health facilities — 19 of them hospitals — have been built in the province.

Plans are underway to construct a 1,000-bed city hospital, a project backed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with site selection currently in progress.

Additional projects include the renovation of the central hospital in Menteşe and the construction of a new 200-bed facility, as well as a planned 600-bed hospital in the coastal district of Fethiye.

Highlighting Muğla’s strong tourism profile, Memişoğlu said the province is well-positioned to serve as a model for integrating tourism with health and wellness services.