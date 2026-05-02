Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

ANKARA
Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in April to $25.4 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

The figure marked the country’s highest April export value and its second-highest monthly export level on record, Bolat said at a press conference in the Black Sea province of Ordu.

The April foreign trade figures were announced by Bolat and Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) President Mustafa Gültepe.

Bolat said Türkiye’s annualized exports reached $275.8 billion as of April, setting a new record in goods exports.

The minister said the latest data showed that exports had maintained their upward momentum despite difficult global trade conditions.

 

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