Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson

Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson

ANKARA
Nevruz to mark step toward terror-free Türkiye: AKP spokesperson

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will hold a Nevruz celebration on March 21, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in attendance, the party spokesperson Ömer Çelik has said.

Speaking after the party’s Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) meeting, Çelik emphasized that the event would symbolize the country’s commitment to a “Terror-Free Türkiye.”

“We hope that Nevruz will mark an important milestone in our fight against terrorism and help achieve our goal of a ‘Terror-Free Türkiye,’” Çelik stated.

The Nevruz event, scheduled to take place at Istanbul’s Halic Congress Center at 3:00 p.m., is being organized under the coordination of the AKP’s Deputy Chairmanship responsible for relations with Turkic states. Çelik underscored the significance of the celebration, stating that it would serve as a message of unity and brotherhood across the region, including the Balkans, the Middle East, and Mesopotamia.

During the briefing, Çelik also addressed Türkiye’s growing influence in global politics, particularly in light of shifting international dynamics. He noted that the post-World War II global order was undergoing a transformation, with major powers reevaluating their strategies.

“Whether you look at it from the perspective of the United States, the European Union, China, or Russia, Türkiye remains at the center of global developments,” he said. “The path Türkiye takes in the coming years will provide key insights into the future regional and global order.”

Çelik pointed out that European leaders often criticize former U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies while failing to recognize their own double standards regarding Türkiye. He argued that the European Union’s past actions toward Türkiye mirror the very policies they now challenge in global politics.

“The post-World War II order is unraveling, and it is clear that the debates around NATO’s future, Europe’s role, and security alliances will continue. Throughout this process, Türkiye will maintain its strategic importance,” Çelik asserted.

The AKP spokesperson also addressed recent discussions on European security, emphasizing that Türkiye’s role extends beyond military and security concerns. He criticized the EU for reducing Türkiye’s significance to a security partner while neglecting its contributions to democracy, economic prosperity, and social cohesion.

“Our European counterparts must understand that Türkiye cannot be reduced to a security actor alone,” he said. “Our relationship must be built on democratic values, economic cooperation, and social solidarity.”

Çelik also criticized the EU for obstructing Türkiye’s accession process, noting that past European leadership under former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy deliberately blocked Türkiye’s participation in EU summits. He referenced recent Ukraine-related meetings that excluded Türkiye, arguing that such an approach undermined Europe’s geopolitical vision.

“Excluding Türkiye from key discussions is a short-sighted move that weakens Europe’s strategic capacity,” he said. “As we have long argued, the EU’s path to becoming a global power is intrinsically tied to Türkiye’s full membership.”

Çelik warned that the EU’s hesitation to integrate Türkiye had contributed to the rise of far-right movements across Europe. He asserted that delaying Türkiye’s accession had enabled extremist political factions to gain ground, leading to an erosion of democratic values in many European countries.

“The very same leaders who sidelined Türkiye are now facing the consequences of their actions, as far-right and even neo-fascist parties gain prominence across Europe,” he said. “This only reinforces the validity of Türkiye’s long-standing arguments.”

nowruz,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

    Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

  2. Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

    Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

  3. Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

    Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

  4. European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

    European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

  5. UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

    UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Recommended
Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory
UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Justice minister rules out possible release of PKK leader

Justice minister rules out possible release of PKK leader
Türkiye honors fallen soldiers on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

Türkiye honors fallen soldiers on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory
Erdoğan brands Israel terror state after deadly Gaza strikes

Erdoğan brands Israel 'terror state' after deadly Gaza strikes
24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta

24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta
WORLD European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

Deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza sparked widespread condemnation from European leaders and international organizations on Tuesday, prompting urgent calls for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

ECONOMY Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

German lawmakers on Tuesday voted for a colossal defense and infrastructure spending package proposed by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz following concern over the U.S. stance on the Ukraine war and Europe's security.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿