Türkiye to establish football esports leagues

ISTANBUL
The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and the Turkish Esports Federation (TESFED) have signed an agreement to establish football esports leagues.

In a statement shared on TESFED’s social media account, it was announced that the agreement covers not only the organization of the leagues but also the formation of national esports football teams.

“Our common goal is to move our country to a more competitive, professional and sustainable position in football esports on a global scale,” the statement added, emphasizing that the two federations have joined forces to represent Türkiye at the international stage.

The popularity of esports is growing worldwide and the International Olympic Committee has taken notice. At the inaugural “Esports Olympics” officially known as the Olympic Esports Week in 2023, football simulation games attracted thousands of viewers and participants. The committee in February has also officially decided to create the Olympic Esports Games, with the inaugural event set to take place in 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

In England, Premier League clubs have established official esports teams competing in FIFA and EA Sports FC tournaments, while Spain’s La Liga has hosted the long-running eLaLiga series.

With the agreement, Türkiye could secure a permanent place in worldwide competitions, bring young talent into the professional arena and boost the country’s visibility in the digital sports economy. Once implemented, the project will give football fans the chance to proudly wear the natiınal jersey — on virtual pitches.

