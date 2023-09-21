Türkiye to diversify cooperation in economic field: Erdoğan

NEW YORK

“While enhancing our relations with the U.S. on the political level, we also need to diversify our cooperation in the economic field. We see great potential between the two countries, from new and groundbreaking technologies to critical sectors, from innovation to manufacturing, from artificial intelligence to cyber security,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 20. while addressing the 13th Türkiye Investment Conference.

Erdoğan made a speech at the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council 13th Türkiye Investment Conference.

Thanking the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council for organizing the event that brings together Turkish and U.S. business communities, Erdoğan said: “We have an alliance relationship spanning many years with the U.S. within the framework of NATO. We want to increasingly strengthen our partnership, which significantly contributes to security, peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region.”

Pointing out that economic and trade activities between Türkiye and the U.S. constitutes an important aspect of the positive agenda in the bilateral relations, President Erdoğan said: “Our bilateral trade volume has grown by 1.5 times over the last decade. The U.S. was the second country to which we exported the most and the fifth country from which we imported the most last year. By the end of 2022, our bilateral trade volume increased more than 15 percent, surpassing 32 billion dollars.”

Erdoğan said: “This upward trend in our trade volume is pleasing. However, our aim, as you know, is to achieve 100 billion dollars. We need to mutually intensify our efforts to this end. In this regard, we have high expectations of you. While enhancing our relations with the U.S. on the political level, we also need to diversify our cooperation in the economic field. We see great potential between the two countries, from new and groundbreaking technologies to critical sectors, from innovation to manufacturing, from artificial intelligence to cyber security. It would be beneficial to expand our cooperation in health care including experience sharing.”

Citing energy sector as another critical field in which Türkiye and the U.S. can expand their cooperation, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye has expedited its natural gas and oil exploration and production activities following the historic discovery in the Black Sea.

Reminding that the Istanbul Financial Center has been inaugurated a short while ago, Erdoğan said: “We want to make our country a global hub in the areas of finance and participation finance with the Istanbul Financial Center. We will establish a new structure within the center whereby the marketing and valuation of a wide range of energy products from natural gas to minerals are carried out.”