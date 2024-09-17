Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war

ANKARA

Türkiye will maintain its intelligence diplomacy efforts to bring an end to both Israel's deadly assaults on the Gaza Strip and the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın has said.

Speaking at a session during the Baku Security Conference held in Azerbaijan on Sept. 14-15, Kalın emphasized the urgent necessity of establishing a ceasefire to halt the hostilities in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians.

He stated that achieving lasting peace can only be realized through the termination of Israeli occupation and the implementation of a two-state solution, according to security sources.

Kalın underscored the significance of establishing an independent Palestinian state, noting that security and freedom are fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

He also highlighted that Türkiye will persist in its multifaceted intelligence diplomacy, both public and covert, to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Kalın also asserted that the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war must involve the creation of a new security architecture grounded in international law.

Kalın’s remarks came after his meeting with Hamas political bureau leaders in the capital Ankara to discuss the latest developments in Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire negotiations.

The discussions also focused on "concrete steps that could be taken to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is unfolding," as well as facilitating the delivery of more humanitarian aid to the region, the sources said.

During his speech at the conference in Baku, the Turkish intel chief also underscored the necessity of a final peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure stability and development in the Caucasus.

A comprehensive peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is also for enhancing connections along the Azerbaijan-Armenia-Nakhchivan-Türkiye-Europe route, including the Zangezur Corridor, Kalın said, adding that the opening of the corridor will significantly boost regional connectivity.

He praised Azerbaijan’s efforts to normalize conditions in Karabakh after reclaiming the region from Armenian control during a 44-day conflict in 2020.

During the event, Kalın engaged in bilateral discussions with various international counterparts, addressing both regional and global concerns, according to security sources.

The conference, which focused on “Modern security challenges of global transport,” assembled intelligence and security leaders from around 50 countries.