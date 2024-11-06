Türkiye tightens eastern border security against migration, smuggling

VAN

Turkish security forces have made notable progress in reducing illegal crossings, smuggling and terrorist infiltration along the country's 295-kilometer border with Iran, with the construction of a protective wall in Van province now 70 percent complete.

The border project, launched in 2021 to reinforce security along the rugged and challenging terrain, began with the removal of mines across the region, an official informed a group of reporters in the eastern city on Nov. 5.

Following this step, a modular concrete wall was erected, topped with razor wire standing a meter high, and trenches 4 meters deep and 4 meters wide were dug along strategic points.

In addition to physical deterrents, advanced local and national technologies from Türkiye’s defense industry have been deployed, enhancing surveillance across the border.

The area is equipped with motion-sensitive sensors, unmanned ground vehicles, thermal cameras, night-vision binoculars, optical towers and the reinforced security wall.

Personnel are stationed around the clock, with specialized canine units trained in mine and bomb detection also deployed to enhance border security.

With 70 percent of the modular concrete wall now complete, work on the remaining sections is scheduled to resume in 2025.

These heightened security measures have led to a substantial decrease in illegal crossings, according to the official.

More than 15,000 irregular migrants were prevented from crossing the border this year as of October.

In 2024, two terrorists were apprehended alive at the border, and in the ongoing fight against smuggling, authorities have seized 241 kilograms of narcotics, the official informed.

As one of the primary destinations for irregular migrants heading to Europe, Türkiye is currently hosting more than 4 million migrants, the majority of whom are Syrians.