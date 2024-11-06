Türkiye tightens eastern border security against migration, smuggling

Türkiye tightens eastern border security against migration, smuggling

VAN
Türkiye tightens eastern border security against migration, smuggling

Turkish security forces have made notable progress in reducing illegal crossings, smuggling and terrorist infiltration along the country's 295-kilometer border with Iran, with the construction of a protective wall in Van province now 70 percent complete.

The border project, launched in 2021 to reinforce security along the rugged and challenging terrain, began with the removal of mines across the region, an official informed a group of reporters in the eastern city on Nov. 5.

Following this step, a modular concrete wall was erected, topped with razor wire standing a meter high, and trenches 4 meters deep and 4 meters wide were dug along strategic points.

In addition to physical deterrents, advanced local and national technologies from Türkiye’s defense industry have been deployed, enhancing surveillance across the border.

The area is equipped with motion-sensitive sensors, unmanned ground vehicles, thermal cameras, night-vision binoculars, optical towers and the reinforced security wall.

Personnel are stationed around the clock, with specialized canine units trained in mine and bomb detection also deployed to enhance border security.

With 70 percent of the modular concrete wall now complete, work on the remaining sections is scheduled to resume in 2025.

These heightened security measures have led to a substantial decrease in illegal crossings, according to the official.

More than 15,000 irregular migrants were prevented from crossing the border this year as of October.

In 2024, two terrorists were apprehended alive at the border, and in the ongoing fight against smuggling, authorities have seized 241 kilograms of narcotics, the official informed.

As one of the primary destinations for irregular migrants heading to Europe, Türkiye is currently hosting more than 4 million migrants, the majority of whom are Syrians.

eastern borders, tight,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

    Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

  2. Over 1,600 nabbed in nationwide crackdown on unlicensed guns

    Over 1,600 nabbed in nationwide crackdown on unlicensed guns

  3. Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

    Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

  4. Trump’s promises to bring peace Mideast could face several uncertainty, challenges

    Trump’s promises to bring peace Mideast could face several uncertainty, challenges

  5. Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

    Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting
Recommended
Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting
Probe launched into DEM Party’s co-chair over remarks

Probe launched into DEM Party’s co-chair over remarks
First hearing held in case of 8-year-old’s murder

First hearing held in case of 8-year-old’s murder
Greece eyes lasting peace, friendship with Türkiye: Top diplomat

Greece eyes lasting peace, friendship with Türkiye: Top diplomat
Medical faculties rely on cadaver imports amid severe shortage

Medical faculties rely on cadaver imports amid severe shortage
Efforts underway to establish Türkiye-Egypt University

Efforts underway to establish Türkiye-Egypt University
Nomads begin annual trek back to villages

Nomads begin annual trek back to villages
WORLD Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

Israeli parliament early Nov. 7 passed a law that would allow it to deport family members of Palestinian attackers, including the country’s own citizens, to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip or other locations.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posted a net income of 1.1 billion Turkish Liras in the third quarter with consolidated revenues rising 15.9 percent year-on-year to 40.35 billion liras.
SPORTS Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
﻿