Türkiye targets to reach zero emissions: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated on Jan. 12 that Türkiye’s target is to reach net-zero emissions by 2053 in line with the Paris Agreement.

“We will implement our 2053 vision, which we built on the green development backbone, under the guidance of science. Our goal is to reach the net zero emissions that we signed with the Paris Climate Agreement,” Erdoğan said, addressing the Target 2053 Net Zero Emission “R&D and Innovation Breakthrough” coordination meeting.

He appreciated the works carried out in every field, from energy to agriculture, to reach this target. They will effectively evaluate the institutions, especially TÜBİTAK, which have serious knowledge on this subject in the coming period, Erdoğan said and added he would personally follow the Target 2053 Net Zero Emissions program, research, development and innovation steps that will be carried out within this framework.

“Only in this way can we ensure the high added value that science and technology provide to our economy,” he stated.

“Without neglecting any area, we aim to head up in all topics from politics to economy. The reason why we keep our vision so broad is that we cannot tolerate new losses. Today is the day that our nation has longed for through centuries,” Erdoğan stated.

Let no one be discouraged by the double standards imposed by those who set the rules, those who set the standards, in short, those who control the global administration and system, he said.

“Today, we have become one of the important centers of science and technology. Then we will not act like this. We will act with an understanding that will put all the means and resources at our disposal into the service of all humanity,” he added.

The government has not only achieved its goals of two decades ago, but also surpassed them in most areas, Erdoğan said. Türkiye is no longer a country that looks other states with envy but is a country whose work and achievements are under focus of other nations, he added.

Erdoğan vowed to make 2023 a year to see the results of the projects the government had worked on in this direction.