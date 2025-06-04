Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

ANKARA
Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

Türkiye is taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity through military-to-military cooperation, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has said, emphasizing that ongoing deconfliction talks with Israel does not mean normalization.

“We have started providing military training and consultancy services, while taking steps to increase Syria's defense capacity,” Güler said in a statement quoted by local media on June 4.

Türkiye has deployed a military delegation to Damascus for talks with Syrian Defense Minister Major General Murhaf Abu Qasra on Turkish engagement with the new administration on defense and security-related matters.

Türkiye has been the most active supporter of the new administration in Syria after the sudden fall of the Assad regime in December. Along with political and economic backing, Türkiye is also currently supporting Syria to create a national army capable of defending and controlling the entirety of the country.

Preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and unity is among Türkiye’s priorities in Syria while eliminating terrorism, Güler underlined, stressing it was too early to discuss the withdrawal or relocation of the Turkish troops.

This can “only be reevaluated when Syria achieves peace and stability, when the threat of terrorism in the region is fully removed, when our border security is fully ensured, and when the honorable return of people who had to flee is done,” he said.

Türkiye carried out four big cross-border operations into northern Syria between 2016 and 2019 to get rid of the terrorist threat stemming from YPG and ISIL.

The YPG and Damascus have signed a memorandum for the former’s full integration with the new Syrian army but Ankara is accusing the YPG of implementing delay tactics.

 Talks with Israel do not aim for normalization

Another important issue Türkiye is considering as a threat to Syrian stability is Israel’s military operations in the southern parts of the Arab country.

There are also concerns over a potential conflict between Türkiye and Israel as both countries have a military presence in Syrian territories. The two countries are running technical talks to avoid conflict through the mediation of Azerbaijan.

The defense minister described the talks as “technical level meetings to establish a de-confliction mechanism to prevent unwanted events” or direct conflict, as well as “a communication and coordination structure."

“Our efforts to form this line and make it fully operational continue. Yet it should not be forgotten that the deconfliction mechanism is not a normalization,” Güler said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

    Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

  2. 'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

    'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

  3. Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

    Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

  4. İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

    İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

  5. Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

    Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Recommended
Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader
İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal
Criminal reform bill eases prison terms for sick, elderly

Criminal reform bill eases prison terms for sick, elderly
Court arrests five mayors in Istanbul Municipality graft case

Court arrests five mayors in Istanbul Municipality graft case
New incentive system aims to encourage reverse migration: Minister

New incentive system aims to encourage reverse migration: Minister
WORLD Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which was agreed upon during direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this week, on June 7-9.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s restrictive monetary policy is "bearing fruit" in the country's struggle against inflation, a chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both monetary and fiscal policies.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿