Türkiye swelters through one of hottest June in 55 years

ISTANBUL

Türkiye experienced its fourth hottest June in the past 55 years, with average temperatures rising well above seasonal norms, according to data from the country’s official weather bureau.

The average temperature nationwide last month was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, which is 1.2 degrees higher than the seasonal average of 21.8 degrees, the figures from the Turkish State Meteorological Service indicated.

The highest temperature was observed in the Cizre district in the southeastern city of Şırnak at 45.6 degrees, while the lowest was minus 0.2 degrees in the eastern province of Erzurum.

Throughout the month, temperatures remained near seasonal norms in parts of Istanbul, as well as the Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia region, as the rest of the country experienced higher-than-average heat.

In the Marmara region, temperatures were generally above normal, with Balıkesir recording the lowest at 9.2 degrees and Kırklareli’s Lüleburgaz the highest at 40.2 degrees.

In the Aegean, most locations exceeded norms, with Muğla’s Milas reaching 43.9 degrees.

The Mediterranean region also saw widespread heat, with only a few areas, including Hatay’s Antakya, remaining within normal ranges.

The Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia regions, on the other hand, saw an average of 20.1 degrees in June.

In addition to the heat, rainfall across Türkiye remained significantly below seasonal averages in June, with each region experiencing lower-than-normal precipitation.

The Marmara region recorded its driest June in 65 years, while Central Anatolia saw its lowest rainfall in 22 years.