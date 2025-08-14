Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity

ANKARA
Turkish defense officials accused the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Aug. 14 of violating an integration agreement with the Syrian government and undermining the country’s political unity and territorial integrity.

“Since the agreement signed with the Syrian government, the terrorist organization SDF has not fulfilled any of the terms of the deal and has continued its attempts to undermine Syria's political unity and territorial integrity,” Defense Ministry sources told reporters during a weekly briefing in Ankara.

The officials were referring to an integration deal brokered with Syria’s new government following the fall of the Assad regime last December.

“The separatist rhetoric expressed by the SDF at the conference held in Hasakah on Aug. 8 is not in line with the agreement they signed with the Syrian government,” the statement said.

“While the Syrian government demonstrates an inclusive and integrative approach that will end all ethnic, religious and sectarian divisions within the country's borders, the provocative and divisive behavior of the terrorist organization SDF is disrupting this process,” the ministry added.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in northern and southern Syria, with Turkish officials expressing concern over recent confrontations between government-affiliated fighters and the SDF.

The ministry also highlighted a joint training and consultancy memorandum of understanding signed with Syria. “We will continue to support Syria's fight against terrorism and enhance its defense and security capacity with the knowledge, experience and expertise of our Turkish Armed Forces,” the sources said.

