Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

ANKARA

Türkiye has formally submitted its bid to join the genocide case launched by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

Türkiye has become the sixth nation submitting a declaration of intervention in South Africa’s case after Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Palestine and Spain, upon the 63rd article of the Charter of the ICJ.

“No country in the world is above international law,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Öncü Keçeli through his social media on Aug. 7. “The case at the International Court of Justice is extremely important in ensuring that Israel's crimes do not go unpunished,” he stressed.

South Africa launched the case against Israel in December 2023 for the war crimes it has been committing against the Palestinians in Gaza. Israel has killed around 40,000 civilians, mostly women and children, in its attacks since October 2023 and left around 2 million Palestinians without proper food, shelter and other basic needs.

Keçeli recalled that the ICJ has already ruled that Israel must stop its offensive against Gaza and humanitarian aid must be delivered through Rafah, calling on the U.N. Security Council to do its part in light of this ruling.

According to diplomatic sources, Türkiye’s declaration of intervention is the most detailed, substantial and well-defended declaration among the other applicant countries. Türkiye declared its intention to join the case in early May. Sources underline that Türkiye submitted its file after lengthy and meticulous legal work.

“Türkiye’s meticulous approach provides the ICJ with a solid legal framework to correctly interpret the Genocide Convention. Türkiye’s submission identifies obligations under articles 1, 2 and 3 of the Convention and highlights the need for appropriate measures to investigate and prosecute acts of genocide,” sources said.

In a landmark opinion in January 2024, the ICJ declared that Israel’s occupation and annexation of the Palestinian territories are unlawful, and its discriminatory laws and policies against Palestinians violate the prohibition on racial segregation and apartheid.

According to the sources, Türkiye’s declaration of intervention is in line with the ICJ opinion, and thus strengthens Türkiye’s legal arguments concerning the case.

Valuable reference for future cases

“The detailed legal arguments and comprehensive analysis submitted by Türkiye can serve as valuable references for future cases and contribute to the development of international humanitarian law. This intervention not only addresses the immediate crisis in Gaza, but also strengthens the global legal framework for addressing similar situations in the future,” sources recalled.

One of the reasons why Israel commits war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide so recklessly is the perception of impunity in Israel and in the world, sources stressed.

This perception can be eliminated only if the global system swiftly acts to punish Israel and other countries committing such crimes following the decisions taken by international courts such as the ICJ and International Criminal Court, sources said.

“Türkiye’s intervention is a serious step against Israel’s attitude that defies the entire international community and the law,” they added.

The ICJ will ask Israel and South Africa to submit their opinions about Türkiye’s bid to join the case.