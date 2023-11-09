Türkiye strikes new PKK targets in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq on Nov. 7, "destroying 12 key locations and neutralizing numerous terrorists," according to an official statement by the Defense Ministry.

The strikes targeted PKK positions in the Gara and Qandil regions, hitting caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses used by the organization, read the statement.

The operation, aimed at "neutralizing terrorist elements responsible for attacks against Turkish security forces from northern Iraq and enhancing border security," comes in response to a suicide bombing in the capital Ankara on Oct. 1.

The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack near the Interior Ministry building, where one assailant detonated a bomb and another was killed in a confrontation with the police. Two police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The recent escalation in military operations against PKK targets in both Iraq and Syria follows the Ankara bombing and subsequent nationwide raids, leading to the detention of several individuals suspected of having links to the PKK.

Türkiye's parliament recently approved a presidential memorandum, extending the deployment of Turkish troops in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years, starting from Oct. 30.

The memorandum received support with 357 votes in favor and 164 votes against. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) were among those opposing it.

CHP objected to the presence of foreign soldiers in Türkiye and voted against the bill for the same reasons they did previously. HEDEP, for its part, opposed cross-border operations and voiced their concerns against the memorandum.

The memorandum, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, underscores the need for Türkiye to "take necessary measures within the framework of international law to counter separatist movements, terrorist threats and other security risks endangering the country's national security." It aims to protect against attacks from terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria and maintain national security amid potential challenges such as mass migration.