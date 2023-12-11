Türkiye ‘still seeking Eurofighter deal’ despite German reluctance

ANKARA
Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has underscored Türkiye's continued interest in acquiring Eurofighter jets, asserting that they remain a compelling alternative despite recent disagreements with Germany over the potential purchase.

"If we can realize the issues we talked about with our friends, maybe we won't need it, but we do now. The Eurofighter is a very good alternative, and we want to buy it," Güler said in a televised interview with private broadcaster NTV on Dec. 11.

The source of contention lies in Germany's hesitancy to sell the advanced jets to Türkiye, citing concerns related to the latter's natural gas drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean, as reported by local media. The Eurofighter is jointly produced by Germany, the U.K., Spain and Italy in a consortium.

Berlin's reservations trace back to decisions made by the EU Council in 2019, where sanctions were imposed on Türkiye over its exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean during a crisis with Greece, showcasing the union's support for Cyprus.

Despite Germany's reluctance, Güler reaffirmed the commitment of the U.K. and Spain to persuade Germany to agree to the deal. The Eurofighter is a collaborative effort involving Germany, the U.K., Spain, and Italy.

Güler criticized Germany's stance, stating, "We are a NATO member country, but another NATO member is against us buying these planes... There is no explanation for an ally to say, 'I am not giving you airplanes.'"

Despite further strains stemming from Türkiye's acquisition of the Russian S-400 defense system and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's often condemnation of Israel, Güler expressed optimism that the U.K. and Spain would convince Germany to proceed with the deal.

"Our defense industry has advanced a lot. Maybe one day I will sell you arms, but I will not look at it the way you do," he added.

Türkiye's decision to opt for Eurofighter jets follows its expulsion from the F-35 program in 2019, making the modernization of the country's air force a top priority.

In the face of challenges, Türkiye has also officially requested to buy 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits from the U.S. as an alternative. However, the sale has yet to gain formal approval from the U.S. Congress, facing objections that have stalled the process.

Güler expressed optimism about the potential F-16 purchase, stating, "There is no problem with this. I think we will be successful in the end."

Erdoğan last month hinted at leveraging Türkiye's influence regarding NATO expansion, stating that the Turkish parliament would not ratify the Swedish accession to NATO unless the U.S. Congress approves the sale of fighter jets.

On a different note, Güler provided insights into Türkiye's domestic defense projects, recalling that the national warplane Kaan's first flight is scheduled for Dec. 27. The aircraft's engine is slated for production in 2028, with full operational capability expected by 2031.

The minister also addressed the "new era" efforts between Türkiye and Greece, emphasizing mutual respect and cooperation in upcoming military activities and exercises. Güler mentioned plans for a joint visit to the region affected by the February earthquakes with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

Recent positive gestures from both sides have paved the way for the upcoming discussions, signaling a departure from longstanding tensions rooted in territorial disputes, differences in maritime boundaries and divergent political ideologies.

The thaw in relations gained momentum following Greece's swift response to the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye, where they sent rescue teams and aid. The solidarity between the two nations deepened after a tragic train crash in northern Greece, with Ankara expressing condolences and providing assistance.

