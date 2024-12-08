Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

MOSCOW

Bashar al-Assad, the deposed leader of Syria’s toppled Baath regime, and his family have reportedly arrived in Moscow after fleeing the country as opposition forces took control of the capital Damascus, according to Russian news agencies on Dec. 8.

The development follows a swift advance by anti-regime groups that ended the 50-year regime.

A Kremlin source confirmed to Ria Novosti and TASS new agencies that Moscow granted Assad and his family asylum on humanitarian grounds.

"Russia has always been in favor of a political solution to the Syrian crisis. Our starting point is the need to resume negotiations under the auspices of the UN," the Kremlin source added.

A Russian representative to the United Nations announced that Moscow had requested an emergency closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Syria for Dec. 9 afternoon. "The consequences [of the events in Syria] for this country and the whole region have not yet been measured," the official said on Telegram.

Western officials have tentatively confirmed Assad's presence in Moscow but noted that further details remain unverified.

Earlier on Dec. 8, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said in a statement that Assad decided to step down and leave Syria.

Expressing concern over the situation in Syria, the ministry said Assad's departure emerged as an outcome of negotiations held between his regime and forces taking part in the armed conflict, also claiming that Assad gave instructions for a peaceful transfer of power.

It also called on all relevant parties to abandon resorting to violence and instead resolve all issues through political means.

The ministry added that Russia is interacting with all opposition forces in Syria, calling for respecting the views of all ethnic and religious forces in Syria, and supporting efforts to establish an inclusive political process under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254.

Russian military bases in Syria are "on high alert," it said, adding that there are no serious threats to their security.

The statement added that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Syria.