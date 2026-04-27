Türkiye steps up forest fire preparedness as risk season approaches

Türkiye steps up forest fire preparedness as risk season approaches

ANKARA
Türkiye steps up forest fire preparedness as risk season approaches

Türkiye has initiated preparations as the forest fire season approaches as of April 27, with the interior and forestry ministers convening a meeting with governors of high-risk provinces to review nationwide response plans.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı led the coordination meeting, focusing on preventive measures, emergency response capacity and inter-agency cooperation ahead of the summer months.

Addressing officials, Çiftçi underlined that Türkiye’s location within the Mediterranean climate zone makes forest fires a persistent threat, increasingly intensified by climate change, drought, heatwaves and human negligence.

“Forest fires have evolved into a broader security and disaster management issue,” he said, adding that approximately 15 million hectares — around 65 percent of the country’s forest assets — are considered highly vulnerable.

The minister stressed the importance of a proactive approach: Reducing risks before fires start, ensuring rapid intervention and maintaining strong coordination among institutions.

Yumaklı highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen both aerial and ground response capabilities.

"We will conduct this year’s wildfire operations with a fleet of 28 aircraft, 119 helicopters and 14 UAVs. With the addition of 15 new aircraft, our aerial response capacity has reached a total of 462 tons of water discharge,” he explained.

He also warned of a “zero tolerance” policy, stating that causing wildfires — regardless of intent — will result in severe legal penalties.

The heightened focus on preparedness comes as several fires have already been reported in early spring, including in Istanbul’s Beykoz district.

A forest fire broke out on April 26 in the Kılıçlı neighborhood, prompting a large-scale response involving three firefighting helicopters and 17 fire trucks.

The blaze was brought under control after approximately nine hours. Officials reported that around three hectares of forested and shrubland areas were damaged.

A separate fire in Istanbul’s Çatalca district earlier the same day affected approximately 0.5 hectares before being contained.

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